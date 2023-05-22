UPDATE: Police give ‘all clear’ for north Grand Forks neighborhood

GRAND FORKS — After issuing a "shelter in place" alert earlier in the day, police have now given the all-clear for a north Grand Forks neighborhood.

The all-clear was given around 3:45 p.m. for the 1200 block of 39th Street North in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police said more information would be given later.

Around 2 p.m., police issued a "shelter in place" message for the area due to "an active situation going on" at the time.

Several law enforcement vehicles were located outside of an apartment building near Shakespeare Road for part of the afternoon.




