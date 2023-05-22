99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UPDATE: Police give ‘all clear’ for north Grand Forks neighborhood

The all-clear was given around 3:45 p.m.

Grand Forks Police.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 2:45 PM

GRAND FORKS — After issuing a "shelter in place" alert earlier in the day, police have now given the all-clear for a north Grand Forks neighborhood.

The all-clear was given around 3:45 p.m. for the 1200 block of 39th Street North in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police said more information would be given later.

Around 2 p.m., police issued a "shelter in place" message for the area due to "an active situation going on" at the time.

Several law enforcement vehicles were located outside of an apartment building near Shakespeare Road for part of the afternoon.

Check back for more on this story later.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
