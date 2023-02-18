Shed catches fire in Grand Forks; fire crews respond

GRAND FORKS — An accidental fire significantly damaged a shed in Grand Forks on Friday, Feb. 17.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Fire Department, crews were sent at 4:44 p.m. to 2491 Lawndale Road. They found the shed — which was near other structures — in flames. Crews extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.

It was determined the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, according to the GFFD.

The department responded with four engines, one truck, a command vehicle and 16 personnel. The Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance assisted.

In its media release, the GFFD urges residents to properly dispose of smoking materials in a non-combustible container.