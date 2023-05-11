99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
School district announces administrative appointments

These appointments, which are effective July 1, were approved at the Monday, May 8, meeting of the Grand Forks School Board.

Mark Sanford Center Grand Forks schools logo sign tower.jpg
The Mark Sanford Education Center, headquarters of Grand Forks Public Schools. (Grand Forks Herald photo)
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 2:16 PM

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks school district has announced the appointments of principals at Valley Middle School and Discovery Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year.

Theodore Schye will be the next principal at Valley Middle School. He has been serving as an associate high school principal in Dickinson, North Dakota, since 2018 and, before that, as an elementary school principal in Malta, Montana.

Schye’s teaching experience includes middle and high school, as well as a summer credit recovery program for students requiring intensive social-emotional and educational services.

He earned undergraduate degrees in mathematics and history from Jamestown (N.D.) College and a K-12 principal credential from Montana State-Northern.

In his new appointment with Grand Forks Public Schools, he replaces Anthony Vandal. Schye’s salary will be $141,184.

Jodi Dodson has been named associate principal at Discovery Elementary School. She is returning to the school system after a one-year leave of absence.

With more than 20 years of experience in Grand Forks public schools, Dodson has served as associate principal and Title 1 schoolwide program coordinator at Valley Middle School, a teacher at South and Valley middle schools, and a curriculum technology partner.

Dodson has also served as a director of the Helping Hands volunteer program and as a member of several school system-level committees.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and middle school math and science from UND, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from UND.

In her new role, Dodson will take over for Chad Kurtyka, who was recently named the next principal at Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Dodson’s salary will be $90,390.

Both the administrators’ salaries are subject to change following this year’s principal negotiations.

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
