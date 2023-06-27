School Board approves city's request for UND Memorial Village property tax exemption

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks School Board approved the city’s request to provide developers of the planned Memorial Village complex a property tax exemption to help finance the project.

The decision was made during the board’s regular meeting on Monday.

Per North Dakota Century Code, the city is required to request the school district’s consent to participate in granting the tax exemption within 30 days of receiving the request from developers.

Read More







According to City Administrator Todd Feland, the land on which the planned Memorial Village sits is valued at $1.3 million, appraised by the city assessor. When the project is completed, the land’s ownership will be transferred from UND – a non-taxable entity – to the UND Alumni Association Foundation, which is taxable.

The exemption is a 95% reduction for 20 years, in the form of a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT). According to a third-party financial review conducted by the city, the school district is estimated to receive $16,255 in the first year after the project’s planned completion in 2025, and a total of $356,926 over the 20-year period.

ADVERTISEMENT

School Board President Dr. Eric Lunn said the exemption is preferable to the current arrangement of “collecting zero dollars in property tax revenue.”

Mike Pieper, associate vice president of facilities at UND, also said the facility’s planned softball complex will benefit the district’s athletic teams, as well as host youth competitions.

The board also approved Business Manager Brandon Baumbach’s request to apply for an additional $20 million in loans to help finance the $79 million Valley Middle School referendum. The district has already been approved for $10 million in loans – at a fixed rate of 2% interest for a term of 20 years – financed through the Bank of North Dakota.

Baumbach said the loans will reduce property tax burdens used to fund the remaining cost of the project. In addition to the Bank of North Dakota, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction must also approve the district’s application.

