Scam callers impersonating Grand Forks law enforcement

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department urges residents to beware of scam callers pretending to be a GFPD sergeant or Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office deputy.

According to a GFPD Facebook post, callers are telling residents there's an outstanding warrant for them and they need to make a payment to avoid being arrested.

GFPD reminds the public that law enforcement will not call them for payments, nor request payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency.