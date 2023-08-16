Scam callers impersonating Grand Forks law enforcement
The Grand Forks Police Department reminds the public that officers will not call them for payments, nor request payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency.
GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department urges residents to beware of scam callers pretending to be a GFPD sergeant or Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office deputy.
According to a GFPD Facebook post, callers are telling residents there's an outstanding warrant for them and they need to make a payment to avoid being arrested.
