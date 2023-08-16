Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Scam callers impersonating Grand Forks law enforcement

The Grand Forks Police Department reminds the public that officers will not call them for payments, nor request payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency.

Phone scam.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 9:06 AM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department urges residents to beware of scam callers pretending to be a GFPD sergeant or Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office deputy.

According to a GFPD Facebook post, callers are telling residents there's an outstanding warrant for them and they need to make a payment to avoid being arrested.

GFPD reminds the public that law enforcement will not call them for payments, nor request payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks town sign logo tower Highway 2.jpg
Local
Portions of streets in Grand Forks to close for Downtown Street Fair
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
Grand Forks County Commission keeps wind farm moratorium in place
14h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
harterpost2.jpg
Sports
Legendary Fargo Post 2 baseball coach Jerry Harter dies in Arizona
23h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
A large, rectangular sign with a police badge outside a brick building reads "Bismarck Police Department, 700 South 9th Street."
North Dakota
Bismarck officer fired for excessive force drops appeal
2m ago
 · 
By  Blake Nicholson / The Bismarck Tribune
Header_image__Spangler_story_.jpg
The Vault
A Minnesota detective's mission: Prove who killed Holly Spangler in 1993
3h ago
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
07xx23 BetteMorstad.jpg
Community
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Morstad draws from decades of experience, starting in Fordville
3h ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson