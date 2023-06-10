Runway closure at Grand Forks Airport affecting operations at UND's Odegard School, general aviation

GRAND FORKS – A runway closure at Grand Forks International Airport is affecting operations at UND’s John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, but repairs have begun and airport officials are optimistic it will be reopened in the coming days.

The runway in question – 35-R – primarily serves flights piloted by the school’s commercial aviation students, as well as general aviation.

Ryan Riesinger, executive director of the airport, said unseasonably warm temperatures caused the runway to buckle in four sections, measuring 12.5 by 12.5 feet. He said the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority was fortunate to secure a repair service on an emergency basis.

“We were able to get expedited quotes, and signed an agreement for emergency repairs with Strata Corporation,” Riesinger said. “Repair teams started paving on Thursday. We’re going to wait four days for the pavement to cure, and then test its strength.”

According to Riesinger, the runway repairs will total $82,500. He said the airport hopes to have the runway, which has been closed since Thursday, June 1, reopened as soon as Tuesday.

Robert Kraus, dean of UND’s John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, said the runway’s closure has forced UND’s commercial aviation students to use the airport’s main runway, 35-L. That change has reduced flight capacity for the school by about 50%.

Riesinger also said the runway’s closure has limited the types of flights that can be completed by commercial aviation students.

“It has limited them to flying full-stop arrivals,” he said. “They’re not able to perform pattern work, or touch-and-go flights.”

Kraus also said the concrete on runway 35-R is thinner than 35-L, making the former more susceptible to buckling.

“There’s a much thicker layer of concrete on the main runway, probably 3-4 feet thick, because of the weight bearing it has to have to accommodate commercial aircraft,” he said. “As opposed to runway 35-R, which is more similar to road thickness.”

