99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Runway closure at Grand Forks Airport affecting operations at UND's Odegard School, general aviation

Airport officials hopeful runway will be reopened by Tuesday.

7A04AC4E-BCFE-438F-A1AE-AB706CBBF657.jpeg
Work is underway to repair runway 35-R at Grand Forks International Airport, after it buckled due to excessive heat. This photo was taken on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Ingrid Harbo/Grand Forks Herald
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 1:00 PM

GRAND FORKS – A runway closure at Grand Forks International Airport is affecting operations at UND’s John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, but repairs have begun and airport officials are optimistic it will be reopened in the coming days.

The runway in question – 35-R – primarily serves flights piloted by the school’s commercial aviation students, as well as general aviation.

Ryan Riesinger, executive director of the airport, said unseasonably warm temperatures caused the runway to buckle in four sections, measuring 12.5 by 12.5 feet. He said the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority was fortunate to secure a repair service on an emergency basis.

“We were able to get expedited quotes, and signed an agreement for emergency repairs with Strata Corporation,” Riesinger said. “Repair teams started paving on Thursday. We’re going to wait four days for the pavement to cure, and then test its strength.”

Read More

According to Riesinger, the runway repairs will total $82,500. He said the airport hopes to have the runway, which has been closed since Thursday, June 1, reopened as soon as Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Kraus, dean of UND’s John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, said the runway’s closure has forced UND’s commercial aviation students to use the airport’s main runway, 35-L. That change has reduced flight capacity for the school by about 50%.

Riesinger also said the runway’s closure has limited the types of flights that can be completed by commercial aviation students.

“It has limited them to flying full-stop arrivals,” he said. “They’re not able to perform pattern work, or touch-and-go flights.”

Kraus also said the concrete on runway 35-R is thinner than 35-L, making the former more susceptible to buckling.

“There’s a much thicker layer of concrete on the main runway, probably 3-4 feet thick, because of the weight bearing it has to have to accommodate commercial aircraft,” he said. “As opposed to runway 35-R, which is more similar to road thickness.”

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
Jon Offutt at ArtFest 2023.jpg
Local
ArtFest opens for the weekend in Grand Forks, with thousands expected to attend
June 10, 2023 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
East Grand Forks tower sign logo.jpg
Local
City of East Grand Forks working on regulations related to recreational cannabis
June 10, 2023 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
06xx23 CanadianTraffic.jpg
Local
As Canadian traffic rebounds, Grand Forks hopes business set to blossom
June 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Easter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2022: Arizona State v North Dakota OCT 29
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: Arizona State continues to be a topic with the NCHC
June 08, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
339087053_594901576023108_4074480734727876091_n.jpg
Minnesota
Madeline Kingsbury family confirms her body has been found
June 08, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Red Flag Laws
Minnesota
Red Flag laws: How they work. 'Taking out the speed bump'
June 10, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
053123.N.BP.JAILRESET 2.jpg
Minnesota
In Beltrami County in NW Minn., the Jail Reset Coordinator works to break cycles, shift mindsets
June 10, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti