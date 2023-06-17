Roof replacement on city-owned HIVE building in downtown Grand Forks scheduled for next month

GRAND FORKS — After having major flooding early last month along with other roof leaks, the former Herald building downtown is set to have its roof replaced next month.

Work is scheduled to begin the week of July 12, which is the earliest time the contractor for the project, Tecta America Dakotas, LLC, can get started, said Meredith Richards, the city's community development director.

The roof dates back to the late 1990s. The city purchased the building in 2019 from Forum Communications with the intention to renovate the interior into a tech accelerator, now called The HIVE . Plans to move forward with replacing the roof have escalated recently.

“My understanding is when we bought the building in 2019 it was like ‘well, it’s an old roof, but it’s (in) good condition for a roof of its age,’” Richards said. “So we had budgeted for a reroof just based on it’s a 20-some-year-old roof, but it wasn’t really a problem until this last winter. It got really bad really quick.”

Over the winter months Richards said the rubber membrane separated from the roof to the point where it can’t be patched anymore.

“And so that’s when it started going from ‘yeah, it’s an old roof, you should really look at replacing it,’ to ‘yeah, it has failed in a big way,’” she said.

Last month, members of the Jobs Development Authority declared an emergency situation exists because the detached rubber membrane poses a danger of blowing off the roof. At that meeting, JDA members approved contracting with Tecta America Dakotas, LLC, the lowest of two quotes received, to replace the roof in the amount of $224,302. Funding for the project will come from the city’s maintenance funds.

While the project would normally have been competitively bid, North Dakota Century Code allows that process to be bypassed in emergency situations.

Flooding in the building generally has occurred after a heavy rainfall. Richards said the worst flooding in the building that the city has faced was over the weekend of May 7, when a drain on the roof became dislodged.

During that incident, flooding occurred in the former Grand Forks Herald office located on the second floor. Portions of the first floor were also impacted.

Since then, Richards said the building hasn’t had any severe flooding.

“Thank goodness we’ve only had minor leaking since," she said. "(It’s) not great, but nothing that kind of shut us down like that one in the first weekend in May.”

Costs incurred by the damages from the May 7 flood are still being tracked. Richards said the city is waiting for an insurance adjuster to determine what damages will be covered by insurance. Some of the damages include the loss of a light fixture and a few TV screens.

“We haven’t tallied it all up yet, but we’ll get there,” she said.

Once the roof project is completed, Richards said the city is looking at bringing in a contractor to check for mold in the drywall.

“We’ve been running fans and dehumidifiers. Once we get the roof replaced and we know that we’re not going to have issues again, we’re going to have somebody come and do that mold testing just to make sure,” she said. “If we got it done now, we’d be taking a risk to even try to fix it knowing that it could happen again. … We’re aware, we’re just trying to do things in the right order.”

Richards said the roof project will be the only major exterior work done on the building. Renovations inside took place over the course of last year and have recently wrapped up. The interior renovations were made possible with a $1,079,646 grant the Jobs Development Authority was awarded in 2021 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.