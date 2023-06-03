Road closures expected as summer projects begin in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — Multiple roads will close in Grand Forks starting Monday, June 5, when two reconstruction projects begin.

There are two phases for the South 20th Street reconstruction project from 17th Avenue South to 20th Avenue South, during which the road will be completely replaced. The intersection of 17th Avenue South and South 20th Street will be closed during the first phase and detour signs will be posted.

Work on the intersection is expected to conclude in early July, according to a city press release. Phase two of the project will begin after the intersection is reopened to traffic.

In a separate reconstruction project also starting Monday, South 14th Street will be closed from 11th Avenue South to 14th Avenue South, and 14th Avenue South will be closed from South Washington Street to South 14th Street.

The intersection of South 14th Street and 13th Avenue South will remain open for the first phase of the project, according to a city press release, but will close for phase two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire project is expected to conclude by mid-October. All of the finish dates will depend upon the weather.

City spokesperson John Bernstrom said total reconstruction projects take more time than mill and overlays, during which the surface is ground down and a new layer of asphalt is poured.

“We go all the way down to the pipes, check what pipes need to be done and build it back up,” Bernstrom said.

However, Bernstrom said, while reconstructions may take longer, they also last longer.

Other summer projects are underway in Grand Forks. The first began at the south end of town on May 1. South Washington Street from 48th Avenue South to 57th Avenue South is being reconstructed to accommodate for the city’s growth.

“We’re turning a rural road into an urban road,” Bernstrom said. “It’s going to go from a two-lane with ditches, to a four-lane with curb and gutter.”

Another ongoing project is the reconstruction of Second Avenue North, a residential road, from Washington to North 18th Street.

A water main replacement on Gateway from Mill Road to 20th Street began toward the end of May, and it’s expected to be done by the end of July.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve had to close a lane on Gateway Drive multiple times the last several years to fix a water main break,” Bernstrom said. “It keeps breaking in different spots.”

Bernstrom said summer construction has gone well so far.

“I touch base with our engineering department on a regular basis, and (there have been) no major delays,” he said. “… Had a little bit of rain the past couple of days, but not like a complete washout, so we’re doing good so far.”

While most Grand Forks construction projects can be found on the city’s website, Bernstrom anticipates other work will be necessary this summer due to "blow ups."

“It happens every summer,” he said. “We’ll get the heat of the summer and concrete will break up.”

When moisture underneath the concrete heats, it creates pressure and causes concrete plates to pop.

“We fix those as they happen, but of course we don't know where they're going to happen,” Bernstrom said.

Additional upcoming summer projects



ADVERTISEMENT