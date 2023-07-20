Rhombus Guys Brewing closes downtown taproom, will cease brewing operations

GRAND FORKS — Rhombus Guys Brewing Company has closed its taproom on South Third Street and will cease brewing operations within the next few months, according to its owner.

Owner Matt Winjum confirmed the taproom is permanently closed.

The brewery, which opened in 2015 and markets itself as Grand Forks’ first microbrewery, will keep its restaurant on Kittson Avenue open.

Winjum said he decided to close the taproom to spend more time with family, and focus on expanding Rhombus Guys’ pizza menu.

“It’s been an awesome eight years,” he said. “We’ve enjoyed all the memories — all the great staff and customers. We’re looking forward to spending more time with our family, and focusing on the pizza side of things. It just looked like the right time for us.”

Winjum said Rhombus Guys will continue to serve beer at its Kittson Street location until supplies last, but estimates that “we have a month or two left, tops.”

Regarding the now-closed taproom, Winjum said he does not have any immediate plans, but is open to renting the space and equipment to an interested business owner.

“There are so many options and possibilities for that,” he said. “If there’s anybody out there that’s passionate about opening a business and comes to us with a plan, we’re open to ideas. We’ll see what happens.”

Winjum said he hopes the community will think of the positive memories created during the brewery’s eight years of operation.

“I want to make sure this a positive, and a thank you to everybody involved — our staff, patrons and the entire state of North Dakota,” he said. “It’s sad for us and the community for sure, but I want everyone to think of the memories and good times. We’ll still be in the community supporting everything we can.”

Rhombus Guys Brewing Company opened in the fall of 2015, reviving the old Metropolitan Opera House building, located near where the downtown railroad tracks cross the Red River.

At the time, it was Grand Forks' only brewery; in the years since, other breweries have opened in the community. The city's local beer scene helped Grand Forks earn recognition as one of the Midwest's most charming cities , a distinction that was announced earlier this month. Rhombus Guys Brewing Company was particularly noted in the report by Travelmag.com.

A Herald report from 2015 noted that "a massive remodel of the South Third Street building's first floor and basement is complete, bringing the 125-year-old structure to its full use for the first time since the (1997) flood."

With the new pub came a line of locally produced beers , including the company's popular Iconic Blonde. In November 2015, Herald columnist Marilyn Hagerty wrote that the "blonde ale is especially popular, perhaps because it seems like a safe choice for craft-beer novices."