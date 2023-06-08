99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Retired Deputy Police Chief Michael Kirby remembered as valued member of law enforcement

He died on May 29 after a battle with leukemia.

MichaelKirby.JPG
Retired Deputy Chief Michael Kirby of the Grand Forks Police Department.
Contributed / Grand Forks Police Department
By Sav Kelly
Today at 10:32 AM

GRAND FORKS — In a profession that faces a great deal of conflict, Michael Theodore Kirby, retired Grand Forks deputy police chief, found a way to get along with everybody.

Kirby, 68, died “surrounded in love by his family” in Mankato, Minnesota, according to his obituary. He died on May 29 following a fight with leukemia.

“It’s just a great loss,” said Bob Rost, former Grand Forks County Sheriff. “I mean, I was so surprised when I (heard) what happened.”

Kirby and Rost never worked at the same agency, but collaborated as fellow law enforcement members. Kirby was “such a nice guy," Rost said.

“As far as professionalism goes, you won’t find a person that’s more professional than he was,” he said. “And (he) got along with everybody. I don’t know anybody who did not get along with him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirby earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at UND and a master’s degree in management from the University of Mary in Bismarck. He was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Northwestern’s School of Police Staff and Command.

Kirby joined the UND Police Department in 1981 and, the following year, was hired at the Grand Forks Police Department. He stayed with the GFPD until retiring in 2015.

Michael Kirby.JPG
Michael Theodore Kirby, retired Grand Forks deputy police chief
Grand Forks Police Department

“(Deputy Chief) Kirby was a valued member of the community and our department,” GFPD Lt. Andrew Stein wrote in a message to the Herald. “Our heartfelt sympathies are extended to his family.”

During his time at the GFPD, Kirby played many roles: field training officer, sergeant in uniform patrol, sergeant in the professional standards office, lieutenant in uniform patrol, captain in charge of the operations division, captain in charge of the administrative division and interim chief of police.

“He was a very intelligent person,” Rost said. “Very police smart and very articulate. I mean, he would tell you in detail what he needed, or what he wanted to do.”

Kirby also served in the military. He was on active duty as a law enforcement specialist for the United States Air Force from 1974 to 1981. He joined the reserves in 1983, serving there until his military retirement in 2002.

Kirby met his wife, Deb, while they were both stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. The couple were married for 48 years and had two sons, George and Greg.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks airport 2021.jpg
Local
Grand Forks International Airport sees passenger growth from 2022
June 08, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council selects four finalists for city administrator position
June 06, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
Grand Forks County Commission proposes lease extension to fair board
June 06, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
110721 S GFH UNDFB-6.jpg
College
UND's Garett Maag living out childhood dream with Vikings
June 07, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council selects four finalists for city administrator position
June 06, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Dennison - Goodhue County map.png
Minnesota
SE Minn. woman killed in Goodhue County tractor-truck collision
June 08, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
050323 S GFH RRSOFT0248.jpg
Prep
Red River places two on Class A all-state softball team
June 08, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller