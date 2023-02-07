Residents upset with Fufeng process call for resignation of Grand Forks mayor, council members, city staffers

GRAND FORKS — A line of attendees at Monday’s Grand Forks City Council meeting called for the immediate resignation of a number of council members, Mayor Brandon Bochenski, City Administrator Todd Feland and City Attorney Dan Gaustad.

Although only one person who participated in public comments mentioned a recall — an official process for removing officeholders — most who spoke simply demanded resignations of those who supported the proposed Fufeng USA project.

No council member or full-time city official indicated during the meeting that they would indeed resign.

Grand Forks resident Dennis Kadlec was the first member of the public to ask for resignations.

“What we ask, what we pray and what we plead with you is to do the right thing. Not only stop Fufeng, but mayor, step aside,” Kadlec said. “Be a mayor. Be a leader. Fire the people you need to fire. Fire your legal counsel. Fire (Council President Dana) Sande. The way he behaves is not proper — not at all. … That is no way to treat people the way that man treats people. Mr. Feland has his own agenda, too. These people have to go. They are going to go one way or another, whether by recall or reelection.”

The call for resignations follows a turbulent year for the Fufeng project, which was publicly announced in late 2021 . Last week, the Department of the U.S. Air Force issued an official position on the project , saying it poses a threat to national security. Throughout the life of the project, opponents expressed frustration over what they feel was a lack of interest in following the people's wishes on the project. They also were frustrated by what they feel were city efforts to move forward despite concerns that Fufeng posed a threat to national security.

City leaders maintained that without official knowledge from a federal source — such as the Air Force — that the project was a threat to security, they saw no reason to stop the project. The official statement from the Air Force was made public last week.

After the public input portion of Monday's meeting, the council officially moved to abandon the Fufeng project. Details on that portion of the council meeting can be found in a separate story on the Herald’s website; it also will be published in Wednesday’s print and electronic editions.

During Monday’s meeting, 14 attendees took the microphone during the public comment period, not including one person who spoke via telephone. All criticized city leaders to various degrees, although a few expressed appreciation for councilwoman Rebecca Osowski, who has been opposed to Fufeng during her short time on the board, and Ken Vein, who raised questions about Fufeng's potential environmental impacts.

Two council members — Tricia Lunski and Kyle Kvamme — did not attend Monday’s meeting.

Resident Chris Spicer specifically addressed Bochenski, Feland, Gaustad and City Council members Sande and Bret Weber, saying their opinions and views “are so far out of touch with reality.” He said they have lost the trust of the city.

“I am here tonight to politely ask for the resignation of your positions,” Spicer said. “You have seen what the citizens of the community can do. And trust me when I say this is just the beginning.”

Several of those calling for resignations said it will help the city move forward following Fufeng.

Some residents also called for a reversal of the city’s annexation of properties along the city’s northern edge. The annexation was part of the process to accommodate Fufeng’s project.

“Although I do not want an apology from any of you, know that if this vote goes ‘no’ to the project, I do want you to immediately un-annex my father’s and other business owners’ property. This isn’t me asking you. This is me telling you,” Alison Spicer said. “I am also demanding the resignation of Brandon Bochenski, Todd Feland, Dan Gaustad, Dana Sande and Bret Weber. You have destroyed our city. You are an embarrassment to our country. You do not listen to the voices of the people. You do not properly represent the citizens of Grand Forks and we want you gone immediately. And again, I’m not asking. I’m demanding.”

Many residents also expressed their mistrust for local government because of what they feel is a lack of transparency. Resident Dexter Perkins said the council didn’t listen to concerned residents throughout the entire process.

“You guys went all in when there were a gazillion unanswered questions. And even worse, you went all in on the project before asking people if they wanted it,” Perkins said. “That is no way to run any sort of business or government agency. You ask the people first and then you decide what you’re going to do.”

The public comment section of the meeting took more than an hour. At one point Councilman Weber called for the meeting to go into a recess after several people exceeded the five-minute time limit. However, his motion failed to get a second, and public comment then continued.

If residents do wish to recall public officials, the process is lengthy. Under city code, any member of the City Council is subject to recall by petition of electors residing in the ward from which that council member was elected. The circulating petition must be signed by no fewer than 25% of the number of those voting in the ward during the last election for governor.

After the petition is circulated and signatures are gathered, the petition would be filed with the city auditor, who would verify the signatures and ensure the petition followed the rules and regulations. If the city auditor determines the petition is valid, a special election would be held within 60 days.

The council member being recalled would be placed on the ballot and other candidates running for the ward would have to fill out a petition to run for a public office, gather enough signatures and have the petition verified by the city auditor before their name also would be placed on the ballot.

The recall process is similar for mayor, but the circulating petition must be signed by at least a number equal to 25% of the number of those voting in the city in the last election for governor.

Feland and Gaustad, the city administrator and city attorney, respectively, are not elected officials, but are appointed by the current serving mayor.

One public speaker, Jodi Carlson, also called for the resignation of Police Chief Mark Nelson.

Speaker Bob Mushitz said he is concerned about the city's relationship with the Air Force.

"I think it’s time to show the Air Force that we actually have credibility and we can be professional in Grand Forks, North Dakota, by golly, and step down out of our positions of shame and let new people take over," he said.