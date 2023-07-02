Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Three residents to spruce up Greenway's Sunbeam entrance with help from DDA, Blue Zones Grand Forks grant

The hope is to have some of the concepts completed by the end of the summer.

Sunbeam Entrance .jpg
From left to right: Kate Preszler, Gracie Lian and Amber Flynn stand near the current Sunbeam Trail access sign off of Belmont Road on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The three were awarded a $2,000 grant from the DDA and Blue Zones Grand Forks to implement their placemaking project.
Meghan Arbegast / Grand Forks Herald
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 6:50 AM

GRAND FORKS – Three Grand Forks residents are excited to see their placemaking ideas at the Sunbeam Greenway Entrance come to life.

Gracie Lian, Amber Flynn and Kate Preszler all attended the Downtown Development Association’s "Downtown: Pillar of Place" conference on June 13. At the end of the conference the three worked as a team to implement what they learned throughout the conference into a placemaking opportunity and were the winners of a $2,000 grant made possible by a partnership with the DDA and Blue Zones Grand Forks.

While attendees were able to choose from a variety of locations throughout the city to create a concept, the three said they share a connection with the Sunbeam Entrance located off of Belmont Road, just past 39th Avenue South. Lian, Flynn and Preszler said they have frequently utilized the area over the years.

“It seemed organic and kind of natural for all us to choose the location we did,” Preszler said.

The team presented an array of ideas spread out throughout three phases. Preszler said the three-phase approach helps with addressing what the team would like to work on first with the amount of money they have available.

“... If we could only spend this amount of money, what would we kind of do first? And one of the first things was the accessibility,” Preszler said. “It’s very parking-friendly, but if someone was walking to this space, how would they get there?”

Though there is a crosswalk down the street from the Sunbeam Entrance, the team has proposed having a crosswalk located closer to the parking lot where many people cross the street to access the Greenway.

Other projects in phase one include sprucing up the entrance sign along with the area around the entrance and adding a picnic table.

“We want this place to be very welcoming and (where people) could gather or could pause and stay here,” Flynn said.

So far Lian, Flynn and Preszler have been connecting with people within the various city departments, including city planners, engineering and Kim Greendahl, the Greenway specialist, to work on implementing their ideas.

The hope is to have some of the concepts completed by the end of the summer.

Ideas in the second phase of the project include having a water bottle filling station, adding more lights, more picnic tables, planting fruit trees and having a bike rack.

Adding an archway, murals, landscaping, multi-purpose activity space and a splash pad are proposed for phase three.

Sunbeam Entrance Placemaking Ideas by inforumdocs on Scribd

Lian, Flynn and Preszler said they hope to have the community become involved in their project as well. One idea is the potential to have an open house when phase one is completed to showcase the changes.

“It’s kind of getting that community buy-in,” Flynn said. “Cause we did talk about, like, $2,000 isn’t going to accomplish everything on our list. But that doesn’t mean we can’t partner with someone locally to build a picnic table instead of just us buying it. And then it’s locally sourced material, it’s local help.”

All three said they are grateful for the conference and grant from the DDA and Blue Zones Grand Forks.

“I really am thankful that the DDA put on the Pillars of Place conference,” Preszler said. “Placemaking is important and I hope this is just one small step in a bigger initiative.”

Lian, Flynn and Preszler said they also hope the ideas presented by other teams during the conference will also be able to be implemented in the future.

“It would be really wonderful if next year we could come back, or even sooner than that, make some of those other ideas come to life,” Lian said. “Some of those other spaces. There’s a lot of potential with some of the ideas.”

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
