Residents in Shadyridge/Adams Drive area receive emergency preparedness plans from Grand Forks officials

GRAND FORKS – Public safety precautions related to the possibilities of flooding in the Shadyridge and Adams Drive area — located outside of Grand Forks' flood protection system — were presented to residents in those neighborhoods Wednesday evening.

Grand Forks Fire Chief Gary Lorenz discusses the department's plans for possible flooding with residents of south-end neighborhoods during a meeting at Fire Station 5 on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

A number of public safety officials were present, including Fire Chief Gary Lorenz, Police Chief Mark Nelson and Sheriff Andy Schneider. They discussed emergency preparations that will be in place.

Lorenz said fire and medical response equipment will be staged in the area, including three pumps and a couple of vehicles with equipment. Boats from the Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office will be stationed in the neighborhood, able to access houses if the roads are covered.

Also staged in the neighborhood will be resources from the Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team, including air boats and jet skis that can get residents across the flooded areas to and from their houses in case of an emergency. The Sheriff’s Office will have a patrol vehicle staged on the wet side of 62nd Avenue that will have medical response equipment.

Nelson briefed residents on the different calls they may need to make in a situation and how the department will respond. For emergencies, residents can still call 911 and police will be able to respond, whether by using a boat or by some other vehicle the Fire Department will have staged. For non-emergency calls, Nelson said residents can call the department’s administrative number to talk to an officer. They also can file a report on the department website.

Nelson encouraged residents to call 911 if they are in doubt about what type of situation it might be.

“What I always tell people is this: If in doubt and there’s fear or you’re not sure, call 911 ...” he said.

Schneider reiterated that if there is an emergency, personnel will be able to get to the houses.

“If there’s an emergency, like both chiefs referenced, we’ll get over there,” he said.

Schneider also reminded residents to not cross flooded roads in their cars and also to plan ahead.

“We don’t want to be trying to pull you out of one of the sides of the coulee there because you just wanted to try it,” he said.

If the North and South Shadyridge Court roads are closed for more than a week due to flooding, Schneider said the Sheriff’s Office will patrol the area to check on residents and see what they may need.

Al Grasser, the city engineer, let residents know that empty sandbags and sand will be available at the Public Works Department. Grasser said the city isn’t currently anticipating needing to do anything with sandbagging in the Shadyridge area with the current river levels.

As of April 12, the level of the Red River in Grand Forks is at 16.8 feet. Minor flood stage is 28 feet, moderate flooding is at 40 feet and major flooding is at 46 feet.

Schneider said, at this time, the Sheriff’s Office isn’t concerned about extreme flooding this year.

“We’re more worried with the Sheriff's Office about overland than we are the mainstem river,” he said. “Unless you’re new to the neighborhood, you’ve dealt with this before. You know how to respond. I would say I hope it’s going to be a fairly typical response.”