99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Renovation on council chambers in Grand Forks' City Hall more than halfway complete

Brandon Boespflug, chief building official with the city of Grand Forks, said there haven’t been any major setbacks on the renovation so far.

06xx23 CouncilChambersRemodel.jpg
Connor Ososki and Nick Vig of Bergstrom Electric work on the remodel of the Grand Forks City Council Chambers Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 6:53 AM

GRAND FORKS — A renovation on the council chambers in City Hall is 60% complete and on track to be finished by September.

Brandon Boespflug, chief building official with the city of Grand Forks, said there haven’t been any major setbacks on the renovation so far. The renovations started in late February.

“I would say we’re actually ahead of schedule because we’re not working outside or anything like that,” Boespflug said.

For those unfamiliar with the space, Boespflug said the changes made so far are noticeable.

“It’s more than a facelift — it’s a drastic facelift. But it’s coming along wonderfully,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work inside council chambers entails a full reconfiguration of the existing room to open up the space. When completed, the room will feature more natural light from windows that used to be blocked by walls, along with better viewing and audio experience for those attending meetings in person and online. Another noticeable change is that council members will now sit around an oval shaped dais.

Security measures are being added, including entry and exit features and updates to mitigate concerns in the event of an active shooter.

Feb. 6 Staff Report on Council Chambers Project by inforumdocs on Scribd

Since the start of the renovation City Council and Planning and Zoning meetings have been held across the street in the city-owned HIVE building. Boespflug said the hope is to have those meetings back in council chambers no later than September.

Renovation of the council chambers is the final phase for a renovation of the entire building, which was split into three phases. Phase one was completed in 2021 at a total cost of $408,577, and phase two was completed last year at a cost of $637,171.

Earlier this year, council members approved the phase three project cost of $1,828,407.00. Funding for all three phases has come out of the city’s public building fund.

The last time council chambers received any renovations was in the 1990s.

READ MORE GRAND FORKS NEWS

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
What To Read Next
7A04AC4E-BCFE-438F-A1AE-AB706CBBF657.jpeg
Local
Runway closure at Grand Forks Airport affecting operations at UND's Odegard School, general aviation
June 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Jon Offutt at ArtFest 2023.jpg
Local
ArtFest opens for the weekend in Grand Forks, with thousands expected to attend
June 10, 2023 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
East Grand Forks tower sign logo.jpg
Local
City of East Grand Forks working on regulations related to recreational cannabis
June 10, 2023 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2022: Arizona State v North Dakota OCT 29
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: Arizona State continues to be a topic with the NCHC
June 08, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
339087053_594901576023108_4074480734727876091_n.jpg
Minnesota
Madeline Kingsbury family confirms her body has been found
June 08, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
061023 NauticalBowls.jpg
Business
Nautical Bowls, another new healthy food option, set to open in Grand Forks
June 11, 2023 06:49 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
91BEF392-0702-48EA-8646-0A26C9A402DF.jpeg
Business
State jobs training service bringing course on effective customer service to Grand Forks
June 11, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish