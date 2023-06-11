Renovation on council chambers in Grand Forks' City Hall more than halfway complete

GRAND FORKS — A renovation on the council chambers in City Hall is 60% complete and on track to be finished by September.

Brandon Boespflug, chief building official with the city of Grand Forks, said there haven’t been any major setbacks on the renovation so far. The renovations started in late February.

“I would say we’re actually ahead of schedule because we’re not working outside or anything like that,” Boespflug said.

For those unfamiliar with the space, Boespflug said the changes made so far are noticeable.

“It’s more than a facelift — it’s a drastic facelift. But it’s coming along wonderfully,” he said.

Work inside council chambers entails a full reconfiguration of the existing room to open up the space. When completed, the room will feature more natural light from windows that used to be blocked by walls, along with better viewing and audio experience for those attending meetings in person and online. Another noticeable change is that council members will now sit around an oval shaped dais.

Security measures are being added, including entry and exit features and updates to mitigate concerns in the event of an active shooter.

Since the start of the renovation City Council and Planning and Zoning meetings have been held across the street in the city-owned HIVE building. Boespflug said the hope is to have those meetings back in council chambers no later than September.

Renovation of the council chambers is the final phase for a renovation of the entire building, which was split into three phases. Phase one was completed in 2021 at a total cost of $408,577, and phase two was completed last year at a cost of $637,171.

Earlier this year, council members approved the phase three project cost of $1,828,407.00. Funding for all three phases has come out of the city’s public building fund.

The last time council chambers received any renovations was in the 1990s.