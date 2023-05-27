Remembering heroes: The Grand Forks Herald's list of war casualties since start of World War II
More than 700 from the Herald's readership area have died in military service since 1941.
Following is a list of enlisted men and officers from the immediate Grand Forks Herald coverage area who have died in battle, ranging from World War II through today.
All told, this list includes the names of more than 760 servicemembers from the region, including the counties of Cavalier, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Traill, Walsh, Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau.
These names represent military personnel from the Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard and are categorized by county. When available, the Herald has included their rank and circumstance of death, including KIA (killed in action), DOW (died of wounds), DNB (died, non-battle) and FOD (finding of death, or assumed dead in the absence of a body).
These names were gleaned from various sources, including the National Archives.
The Herald apologizes for possible omissions or mistakes and encourages suggested changes be sent to letters@gfherald.com.
North Dakota
Cavalier County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
Sgt. Elroy Eugene Beier, Vietnam
S. Sgt. W.M. Christensen,KIA, WWII
PFC Leo M. Coye, DNB, WWII
S. Sgt. George M. Dunn, KIA, WWII
Tec 5 Edwin G. Erickson, DNB, WWII
1 Sgt. Ferdinand F. Framstad, WWII
2 Lt. Earnest L. Gray, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Mayo L. Johnson, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Clarence M. Keaveny, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Michael Kempel, KIA, WWII
PFC Clarence Klein, KIA, WWII
PFC Louis W. Kram, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Ernest S. Kruchten, KIA, WWII
PFC Anthony R. Michels, DOW, WWII
PFC Glenn W. Moors, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Marvin S. O’Connor, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Lloyd A. Ohlheiser, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Owen M. Otteson, DNB, WWII
PFC Orville R. Overby, KIA, WWII
PFC Elwood M. Patterson, KIA, WWII
Sgt. John R. Plummer, KIA, WWII
PFC John A. Ross, DOW, WWII
PFC George Rutz, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. F.M. Scheidermann, KIA, WWII
PFC Victor D. Schmiess, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Joseph S. Schneider, KIA, WWII
PFC Melvin H. Schuster, KIA, WWII
Aldrich A. Seeley, Staff Sergeant, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Donald E. Simons, FOD, WWII
Cpl. Earl A. Slaybaugh, KIA, WWII
PFC Richard Waslaski, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Lloyd J. Wedwick, KIA, WWII
PFC Vernon E. Westberg, KIA, WWII
Liaison Ofc. Edward G. Wild Jr., DNB, WWII
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
Cpl. Edwin C. Borusky, WWII
Ensign James Bernard Boyd, WWII
Ensign Keith Edwin Ellis, WWII
Radioman 3C Leland David Klein, WWII
PFC James A. Krahn, WWII
Seaman 2C Verlin Bernard Summer, WWII
Grand Forks County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
1 Lt. John T. Ahlroth, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Jack W. Amsler, KIA, WWII
Capt. Thomas Earl Alderson, Vietnam
Pvt. Clifford W. Anderson, DNB, WWII
Cpl. Jack D. Arnold, DNB, WWII
S. Sgt. Herman O. Bang, DOW, WWII
Col. Richard L. Baughman, DNB, WWII
PFC John Anthony Berg, Vietnam
PFC Vernon O. Berg, DOW, WWII
1 Lt. Carl M. Berge, KIA, WWII
PFC Alvin E. Berger, KIA, WWII
PFC Lloyd Marvin Berger, Korea
PFC Edmund John Bergum, Korea
Tec 4 Rudy W. Bohn, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Melvin O. Bonlie, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Clifton B. Brickson, KIA, WWII
PFC Vernon Lloyd Brokke, Korea
PFC John H. Bustin, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Robert Butler, DNB, WWII
2 Lt. Wallace S. Butler Jr., Korea
2 Lt. Ralph T. Cameron, DNB, WWII
S. Sgt. Marvin T. Charlson, KIA, WWII
PFC Dale W. Coppens, KIA, WWII
PFC David James Corcoran, Vietnam
1 Lt. Walter L. Coulter, DNB, WWII
PFC Robert I. Cox, DNB, WWII
Maj. Clifton Emmet Cushman, Vietnam
Tec 4 Roy D. Dahl, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Joseph J. Deitz, DOW, WWII
M. Sgt. James K. Dionne, Korea
PFC Paul W. Dorsher, DNB, WWII
PFC Robert W. Dunlap, KIA, WWII
PFC Sheldon Hawk Eagle, Iraq
1 Lt. Robert M. Evans, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Ervin P. Evenson, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Donald B. Fair, KIA, WWII
Pvt. James G. Fair, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Francis F. Feist, KIA, WWII
Cpl. Kenneth S. Foubert, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Robert J. Frauenholtz, KIA, WWII
PFC James Christian Freidt, Vietnam
PFC Robert Michael Fullmer, Vietnam
Pvt. Willys S. Gensrich, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Adolph C. Gerszewski, KIA, WWII
PFC Marvin B. Gross, KIA, WWII
1 Lt. Louis K. Haahr, KIA, WWII
PFC Darwyn L. Hagen, Korea
Pvt. Ronald Wayne Hagen, Korea
PFC Obert L. Halseth, DOW, WWII
1 Lt. George T. Hankey, DNB, WWII
2 Lt. Carl P. Haugen, DNB, WWII
1 Lt. Donn Herbert Haugen, Korea
Pvt. Orris M. Hayne, KIA, WWII
1 Lt. Hugh J. Hazlett, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Jerome P. Higgins, KIA, WWII
PFC Henry Holweger, DNB, WWII
PFC John H. Hooker, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Tellef C. Hoverson, KIA, WWII
Tec 5 Gordon M. Ihlen, DNB, WWII
Tec 5 Burnie W. Johnson, DNB, WWII
1 Lt. Floyd E. Johnson, DNB, WWII
PFC Michael L. Kennedy, Korea
S. Sgt. Orley E. Kjelgren, FOD, WWII
PFC Morrlyn Dwight Kranzler, Korea
Sgt. William Davis Kristjanson, Vietnam
PFC James A. Knutson, WWII
PFC Harold H. Kolding, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Lester A. Kubousek, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Mentz Larson, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Eugene Louis Lavoy Jr., Vietnam
1 Lt. Melvin Dennis Lembke, Vietnam
1 Lt. Allen L. Lindholm, DOW, WWII
PFC Telmer C. Lindquist, KIA, WWII
Lance Cpl. Gary Wayne Lindsay, Vietnam
2 Lt. Robert L. Lynch, DNB, WWII
PFC James H. Magoris, DOW, WWII
T. Sgt. Fredrick H. Maiers, KIA, WWII
1 Lt. John F. McGowan, M, WWII
Tec 5 Lloyd J.O. McClean, KIA, WWII
Liaison Ofc. James G. Melarvie, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Ernest E. Mellum, KIA, WWII
AV C Archie W. Montgomery, DNB, WWII
PFC Arthur A Morrison, KIA, WWII
Capt. Louis F. Murphy, DNB, WWII
PFC Gerald H. Moulton, DOW, WWII
Spec. 4 Eric Daryl Nadeau, Vietnam
PFC Carl W. Nelson, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Harold C. Newark, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Donald V. Nordquist, KIA, WWII
Cpl. Raymond J. O’Connell, KIA, WWII
1 Lt. James T. Olmstead, DNB, WWII
Capt. Jeffry Jon Olson, Persian Gulf
PFC Richard James Olson, Vietnam
Pvt. Waldo H. Onsager, DOW, WWII
Sgt. George B. Peterson, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Richard E. Peterson, DNB, WWII
Capt. William Tod Potter, Vietnam
2 Lt. Robert Purvis, DNB, WWII
Lt. Bryce A. Ralston, FOD, WWII
S. Sgt. Thomas G. Root, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Leonard L. Rosenberg, KIA, WWII
PFC Robert E. Rupert, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. George D. Samson, DNB, WWII
S. Sgt. Julius A. Skavlan, KIA, WWII
Tec 4 Douglas O. Sollom, KIA, WWII
Otto D. Sorenson, AVC, DNB, WWII
Floyd Sponhem, AVC, DNB, WWII
Maj. Martin William Steen, Vietnam
Wrnt. Ofc. Robert Lee Storey, Vietnam
S. Sgt. Daniel H. Sullivan, KIA, WWII
PFC Jerry Susen, KIA, WWII
PFC Robert Edwin Swanson, Vietnam
PFC Oscar H. Swenson, DNB, WWII
1 Sgt. Donnelly O. Thompson, KIA, WWII
PFC Jasper H. Thompson, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. William A. Thompson, FOD, WWII
Cpl. James E. Trepanier, Korea
Sgt. Richard Frank Triske, Vietnam
Pvt. Harold R. Van Hoof, DNB, WWII
Spec 4 Blythe Noel Vande Venter, Vietnam
1 Lt. Erling J. Varland, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Mardel D. Vornholt, KIA, WWII
Cpl. Walter W. Warnke, Korea
Tec 5 Stanley C. White, DNB, WWII
PFC Erwin P. Wilson, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Jasper N. Wonser, KIA, WWII
Spec 4 Dennis Stanley Wosick, Vietnam
Sgt Travis A. Van Zoest, Afghanistan
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
Fireman 2C Howard Taisey Anderson, WWII
Seaman 1C Mike Thomas Burckhard, WWII
Ordnanceman 2C Gordon J. Bye, WWII
Seaman 2C Paul O. Charboneau, WWII
Pvt. Leon D. Gordon, WWII
Seaman 2C James Andrew Guy, WWII
Machinist’s Mate 1C Robert B. Jenckes, WWII
Seaman 1C Maximilian Krenzel, WWII
Electrician’s Mate 1C Harris R. Larson, WWII
PFC William E. Lawrence, WWII
Maj. Quintus B. Nelson, WWII
Seaman 1C Raymond G. Porter, WWII
Apprentice Seaman Joseph R. Sherwood, WWII
Cpl. Wallace R. Smith, WWII
PFC Meryl D. Wick, WWII
Gunner’s Mate 3C Jerome A. Zespy, WWII
Nelson County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
S. Sgt. Jasper T. Aaser, KIA, WWII
PFC Mylo S. Aaser, Korea
2 Lt. Donald D. Bagne, KIA, WWII
PFC Bill F. Billings, KIA, WWII
PFC Lloyd E. Burns, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Alfred B. Byrne, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Marvin L. Dock, KIA, WWII
Tec 4 Irvin C. Ellingson, KIA, WWII
Seaman Michael Arthur Evenson, Vietnam
Tech 5 Karsten A. Fossum, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Obert Franklin, DOW, WWII
S. Sgt. George A. Gray, KIA, WWII
PFC Curtis G. Hagen, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Merlin D. Hanson, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Beryle H. Kjorvestad, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Edward N. Kniefel, KIA, WWII
PFC Ernest O. Kragtorp, KIA, WWII
1 Lt. Vernon A. Lindvig, Korea
Pvt. John O. Miller, KIA, WWII
Cpl. Russell D. Peterson, Korea
PFC William Robson, KIA, WWII
PFC Helmer O. Rude, FOD, WWII
1 Lt. Robert Joy Sime, Vietnam
PFC Edward H. Sommerfeld, Korea
Tec 5 Hamlin R. Stenson, DNB, WWII
Tec 5 Lloyd V. Syverson, KIA, WWII
PFC Manville Thorson, KIA, WWII
PFC Odin H. Tufto, KIA, WWII
PFC Stanley H. Zizka, KIA, WWII
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
Pvt. Christian John Domeier, WWII
Electrician’s Mate 3C Gustaf A. Moeller, WWII
Musician Warrren F. Nelson, WWII
Radioman Curtis Lyford Wright Jr., WWII
Pembina County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
PFC Alvin L. Bernhoft, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Lestel E. Bill, KIA, WWII
PFC Earl L. Boyer, KIA, WWII
PFC Leon H. Brillion, KIA, WWII
PVC Thomas F. Clark, DOW, WWII
Cpl. Lawrence Clover, Korea
Spec 4 Gerald Frank Coulthart, Vietnam
Sgt. George L. Daniels, KIA, WWII
PFC John H Einarson, KIA, WWII
Capt. Donald R. Emerson, KIA, WWII
PFC James W. Fritz, KIA, WWII
Cpl. George J. Gillies, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Peter Gunderson, Vietnam
T. Sgt. Harold E. Halldorson, DOW, WWII
2 Lt. Marvin H. Hjalmarson, KIA, WWII
PFC Francis S. Horgan, KIA, WWII
PFC William D. Johnson, Korea
Tec 4 George A. Kalis, KIA, WWII
T. Sgt. Loran R. Kargel, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Orville R. Kerkow, DNB, WWII
PFC David Lynn Kirkeby, Vietnam
PFC Ray S. Kreamer, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Gilbert P. Lafferty, Private, KIA, WWII
Pvt. David A. Latraille, Private, DNB, WWII
Tec 5 Edward J. Leibinger, DNB, WWII
PFC George Percy Martineau, Korea
Pvt. George W. McDonald, KIA, WWII
Tec 4 William F. Menke, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Einar Nelson, FOD, WWII
PFC William H. Nelson, KIA, WWII
PFC Clifford K. Nordby, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Stephan G. Olason, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Lester W. Puppe, KIA, WWII
PFC Millard E. Rasmussen, KIA, WWII
Cpl. Alton H. Reishus, DNB, WWII
S. Sgt. Stanley H. Restemayer, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Richard L. Rutherford, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Larus T. Snydal, FOD, WWII
Pvt. Walter J. Staskiveg, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Ed Steffan, DNB, WWII
Pvt. S. Steinolfson, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Leslie C. Thompson, Korea
PFC George Elwood Tongen, Vietnam
S. Sgt. Kristjan T. Vivatson, FOD, WWII
Capt. Edward Alec Werman, Vietnam
Pvt. Raymond A. Westling, KIA, WWII
PFC Mike J. Zelinski, KIA, WWII
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
Apprentice Seaman Gamaliel T. Arason, WWII
Ordnanceman 3C Omer L. Beauchamp, WWII
Electrician's Mate 1C George A. Bell, WWII
Machinist’s Mate 3C Alcide E. Brillon, WWII
Storekeeper 2C Clarence A. Dunn, WWII
Ordnanceman 3C Earl Keith Elias, WWII
PFC Henry Gurke, WWII
Seaman 1C Howard Helgi Kukuk, WWII
Seaman 1C Harold Leroy Olson, WWII
PFC Norval Staples, WWII
Ramsey County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
PFC Arthur O. Anderson, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Victor C. Anderson, DOW, WWII
PFC Milbert E. Burkle, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Alvin F. Callahan, DNB, WWII
2 Lt. Roy W. Christianson, KIA, WWII
PFC Robert E. Danielson, FOD, WWII
PFC James M. Egbert, KIA, WWII
PFC Nils Eidsness, KIA, WWII
PFC Emmett J. Erickson, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Ralph G. Evenson, DOW, WWII
PFC Richard E. Haugen, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Donald A. Hayes, DNB, WWII
2 Lt. Odin L. Ingulsrud, DNB, WWII
PFC Edward Joseph Jager, Korea
Pvt. James E. Jerpbak, Private, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Earl F. Jones, Private, DNB, WWII
Lnc. Cpl. Todd Anthony Kraft, Lebanon
2 Lt. Wellington E. Landis, KIA, WWII
Sgt. 1 Class Darren M. Linde, Afghanistan
Sgt. Philip J. Lohnes, FOD, WWII
2 Lt. Donald A. McDonald, KIA, WWII
PFC Russell D. Mikkelson, DNB, WWII
S. Sgt. Howard J. Miller, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Raymond J. Miller, KIA, WWII
PFC Robert B. Miner, KIA, WWII
Cpl. John R. Ogilvie, Korea
Sgt. Joseph M. Orr, Korea
S. Sgt. Clyde W. Parke, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Elton L. Pederson, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Roland E. Peterson, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Severn W. Peterson, DNB, WWII
Pvt. William E. Reynolds, DOW, WWII
1 Lt. Harvey F. Rice, DNB, WWII
PFC Lawrence Rysavy, DOW, WWII
Cpl. Jeremiah S. Santos, Iraq
Pvt. Harlan O. Sauer, KIA, WWII
1 Lt. Wayburn W. Schossow, FOD, WWII
PFC Herbert H. Schwartz, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Melvin O. Skhal, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Robert D. Smith, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Eugene Van Steenvoort, Korea
S. Sgt. Hunter D. Watts, KIA, WWII
Cpl. John A. Wilkerson, Korea
S. Sgt. Steven L. Zabloudil, KIA, WWII
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
Sgt. Elmer G. Berg, WWII
Machinist’s Mate 1C Carlyle J. Fuglie, WWII
Ensign Richard Ellis McClung, WWII
PFC John A. Murphy, WWII
Radioman 3C Raymond O. Peterson, WWII
Seaman 1C James Donald Schmid, WWII
2nd Carleton E. Simensen, WWII
Steele County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
S. Sgt. Sidney E. Ambroson, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Lloyd G. Amundson, DNB, WWII
PFC Dale Harlan Amundson, Vietnam
2 Lt. Conrad B. Brakke, DNB, WWII
PFC Jeroy Christianson, KIA, WWII
PFC Erling N. Dahl, DNB, WWII
PFC Donald R. Gingrey, KIA, WWII
PFC Harold M. Gullickson, KIA, WWII
Tec 5 Allen R. Gunkel, KIA, WWII
PFC Orvis A. Haugtvedt, Korea
T. Sgt. C.B. Hendrickson, KIA, WWII
PFC Adam G. Huschka, KIA, WWII
PFC Ernest A. Krause, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Robert C. Milks, KIA, WWII
PFC Lloyd R. Miller, KIA, WWII
1 Lt. Jenner C. Nelson, KIA, WWII
Tec 5 Bjarne C. Norgaard, DNB, WWII
1 Lt. Orville R. Olson, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Irvin C. Skramstad, DNB, WWII
PFC Herbert F. Steinke, KIA, WWII
Maj. John Svenningsen, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Clarence B. Workman, KIA, WWII
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
PFC Glen Henry Johnson, WWII
Traill County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
PFC Alfred Anderson Jr., Korea
S. Sgt. Clarence O. Anderson, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Donald Wayne Arneson, Korea
Pvt. Melvin G. Besrud, DNB, WWII
PFC Theodore O. Bjertness, KIA, WWII
PFC Rueben O. Burud, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Laverne E. Clarke, FOD, WWII
Cpl. Myron J. Enger, Korea
S. Sgt. Loris M. Espeseth, DNB, WWII
1 Lt. Lyle C. Fenton, DOW, WWII
2 Lt. James J. Ford, KIA, WWII
PFC Palmer G. Foss, KIA, WWII
PFC Merlin J. Hagen, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Orlin K. Hagen, Korea
Cpl. Kenneth Hefta, Korea
Pvt. Glenn E. Hovet, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Oliver A. Indergaard, KIA, WWII
PFC Hennor Jeglum, DNB, WWII
PFC Wallace V. Johnson, KIA, WWII
PFC Delbert R. Kamphaug, Korea
Tec 4 Fernacd C. Kjos, DNB, WWII
1 Sgt. Virgil A. Lane, KIA, WWII
PFC Leonard I. Langager, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Anton M. Mastrud, KIA, WWII
1 Lt. Lloyd W. Mergenthal, FOD, WWII
Sgt. Lloyd I. Nelson, DOW, WWII
Capt. George R. Newgard, KIA, WWII
PFC Edward Norenberg, DNB, WWII
1 Lt. Kalmer Nyjordet, KIA, WWII
Cpl. Milnor S. Olson, DOW, WWII
Sgt. Albert J. Osmon, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Fred Beecher Sayre, Korea
Sgt. Vernal M. Skarison, DNB, WWII
2 Lt. George D. Smith, KIA, WWII
PFC Earl B. Sondreal, KIA, WWII
PFC Howard O. Thompson, DOW, WWII
2 lt. Nickolie J. Thompson, DNB, WWII
1 Lt. Tilman A. Thomson, KIA, WWII
PFC Olai Joseph Twenge, Korea
2 Lt. Carl E. Vettel, KIA, WWII
Tec 4 Harlem A. Waslien, KIA, WWII
PFC Carl B. Wasness, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Earl W. Weber, KIA, WWII
Lt. Col. Gordon James Wenaas, Vietnam
Pvt. Arthur S. Whitson, WWII
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
Seaman 2C Hartvick LeRoy Anderson, WWII
Radioman 3C Jerome Warren Baglien, WWII
PFC Norris G. Gorder, WWII
Pvt. Leslie Gerard Hartley, WWII
Fireman 2C Ole Erwin Hegg, WWII
PFC Conrad E. Olson, WWII
Shipfitter 1C Everett I. Severinson, WWII
Walsh County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
PFC Seymour R. Adsem, Korea
T. Sgt. Emory J. Anderson, DOW, WWII
Tec 5 Vernon E. Anderson, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Wesley H. Anderson,, KIA, WWII
Cpl. David Blow, DNB, WWII
Capt. Raymond J. Check, KIA, WWII
PFC Charles J. Cicha, KIA, WWII
Tec 4 Ernest G. Clemens, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Jack M Collette, KIA, WWII
PFC Robert J. Collins, KIA, WWII
Maj. Charles H. Colwell, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Richard H. Czapiewski, KIA, WWII
1 Lt. Charles E. Dahl, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Glenn D. Darr, FOD, WWII
Pvt. Joseph S. Dauksavage, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Eugene A. De Sautel, Korea
Sgt. Earl A. Fee, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Harry D. Dougherty, KIA, WWII
Leo H. Edwards, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Wallace R. Evenson, DOW, WWII
Sgt. Francis A. Fee, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Ervin J. Fuhrmann, KIA, WWII
PFC Wallace J. Gillespie, KIA, WWII
Pvt. George A. Gjersvold, DOW, WWII
2 Lt. Arvid J. Grasvik, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Harold J. Griffiths, DNB, WWII
PFC Glenn O. Hagen, KIA, WWII
PFC Mynor A. Hagen, KIA, WWII
PFC Alexander H. Hamilton, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Thomas S. Harkison, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Stanley M. Hellekson, DNB, WWII
Tec 5 Alvin J. Hilton, KIA, WWII
PFC Arnold J. Houdek, Korea
2 Lt. John V. Hultin, KIA, WWII
PFC Roman V. Janousek, DOW, WWII
PFC Lawrence J. Jenson, KIA, WWII
PFC Joseph A. Kachena, KIA, WWII
Cpl. Stanley J. Kosmatka, DOW, WWII
PFC Timothy E. Kotaska, DNB, WWII
S. Sgt. John G. Kowalski, FOD, WWII
PFC James J. Kubat, DNB, WWII
2 Lt. Edward J. LaBerge, DNB, WWII
Lt. Lawrence L. LaBerge, KIA, WWII
PFC Adelard L. LaCoste, KIA, WWII
Spec 4 David John Latraille, Vietnam
PFC Lawrence Lessard, KIA, WWII
PFC Frank C. Letzering, KIA, WWII
PFC Walter D. Lien, Korea
PFC Gordon L. Mathiason, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Glenn Midgarden, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Arne O. Moe, Korea
Pvt. Donald L. Monson, Korea
2 Lt. Rilie R. Morgan, KIA, WWII
PFC Ambrose P. Mozinski, DNB, WWII
PFC Francis J. Mozinski, DOW, WWII
PFC Leonard J. Oberg, KIA, WWII
Spec 4 Richard Wayne Orsund, Vietnam
PFC Ervin Ostenrude, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Luverne C. Prescott, Korea
1 Sgt. Clarence H. Roterud, DOW, WWII
S. Sgt. Owen K. Rotnem, KIA, WWII
PFC Rendolph Ryba, DNB, WWII
PFC Frank Rysavy, KIA, WWII
Tec 5 Arnold F. Solberg, KIA, WWII
PFC Clifford S. Speten, KIA, WWII
PFC Alfred R. Steen, KIA, WWII
T. Sgt. Glenn W. Steen, DNB, WWII
PFC Allen Gene Stenerson, Korea
Tec 5 Lloyd R. Stenerson, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Roger Lee Svir, Vietnam
2 Lt. Paul W. Twedten, KIA, WWII
PFC Clayton E. Verke, KIA, WWII
PFC Frank J. Vitek, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Albert F. Whitney, KIA, WWII
Capt. Adolph L. Winthers, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Elmer E. Wolford, DNB, WWII
PFC Clarion C. Wysocki, KIA, WWII
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
Shipfitter 2C Frank Peter Bernard, WWII
Machinist’s Mate 2C Jhalmar M. Davidson, WWIIPharmacist’s Mate 2C Howard A. Dike, WWII
PFC John Raymond Kelner, WWII
Seaman 1C John William Hamilton, WWII
Storekeeper 2C Joe Schirard Fish, WWIIGunner’s Mate 3C Leo C. Foley, WWII
Seaman 2C Ambrose L. Kosmatka WWII
Seaman 1C Arthur F. Nappen, WWII
Asst. Cook Eugene P. Thompson, WWII
Sgt. Robert F. Wilson, WWII
Minnesota
Kittson County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
Gordon F. Anderson, DNB, WWII
PFC Robert David Bengtson, Vietnam
Pvt. Raynard O. Blomquist, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Elmer R. Clow, DOW, WWII
Sgt. Morris N. Emanuelson, KIA, WWII
Tech 5 David W. Erickson, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Arthur E. Gooselaw, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Jerome Gooselaw, DOW, WWII
S. Sgt. Peter L. Gunnerson, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Frederic Hammstrom, DNB, WWII
Tech 5 Alvin Hjulstad, DNB, WWII
1 Lt. Lloyd O. Jensen, DNB, WWII
Tech 5 Clarence W. Johnson, DOW, WWII
CWO Richard Arthur Knutson, Vietnam
Tech 5 Bert Krogstad, KIA, WWII
PFC Frank M. Krusel, KIA, WWII
Tech Sgt. Edward W. Kushinski, KIA, WWII
PFC Melvin W. Martin, DNB, WWII
PFC Richard Dale McGovern, Vietnam
Tech 4 Allen V. Nowacki, DNB, WWII
Capt. Arlo L. Olson, KIA, WWII
Tech 4 Clifford L. Olson, KIA, WWII
PFC Earl W. Olson, DOW, WWII
PFC Vernon L. Pearson, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Philip O. Peterson, Korea
Sgt. Victor T. Przekwas, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Floyd A. Snare, DOW, WWII
1 Lt. John S. Stendal, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Monroe E. Swenson, KIA, WWII
Tech 4 Elmer Wirak, DOW, WWII
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
2c Jack David Bell, WWII
Petty Officer 3 Milo Steven Homstad, Vietnam
Seaman 2C Ralph Pershing Johnson, WWII
Gunner’s Mate 3C William L. Sugden, WWII
Machinist’s Mate 3C Gordon G. Westerberg, WWII
Fireman 1C Roy Peter Widstrand, WWII
Ensign William Murray Jr. (MIA), WWII
Marshall County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
Pvt. Laurence C. Beever, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Stanley E. Bergerson, Korea
Cpl. O’dell Conley Brenna, Korea
Spec 4 Kenneth Russell Dau, Vietnam
Pvt. Harlan C. Engelsrud, DOW, WWII
PFC Emil W. Erickson, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Lawrence F. Folden, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Leo Gerszewski, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Bertil Q. Gustafson, KIA, WWII
PFC Bernard A. Hageland, DNB, WWII
PFC Ambrose L. Hayes, DNB, WWII
PFC John A. Hess, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Herman I. Holmstrom, KIA, WWII
Spec 4 Mark Delane Holte, Vietnam
Cpl. Roger Allen Holte, Vietnam
Tech 4 Elmer Kittelson, DOW, WWII
Sgt. Vernon G. Knutson, Vietnam
PFC Walter T. Kostrzewski, KIA, WWII
PFC Albert R. Kroll, KIA, WWII
Spec 4 John Peter Kurz, Vietnam
Cpl. Ferdinand V. Kuznia, KIA, WWII
PFC Myers W. Larson, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Raymond E. Larson, KIA, WWII
PFC Floyd Lindstrom, Korea
Pvt. Leonard H. Luxemburg, KIA, WWII
PFC Cecil L. Magner, Korea
2 Lt. Robert E. Mendick, KIA, WWII
PFC Ole Myren, KIA, WWII
PFC Rubin L. Ness, KIA, WWII
SFC Norman E. Olson, Korea
Pvt. Ellsworth H. Onger, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Robert A. Palmer, FOD, WWII
Pvt. John E. Poolman, Korea
PFC Thomas John Price, Vietnam
PFC Fred J. Rasmussen, DNB, WWII
AVC James W. Rogers, DNB, WWII
PFC Clarence Rue, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Ernest P. Sczeny, DNB, WWII
PFC Harold M. Stavig, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Orville R. Strandberg, KIA, WWII
PFC Lynn Curtis Swanson, Vietnam
Tec 5 Hugo Talkkari, DNB, WWII
Pvt. William Wosick, DNB, WWII
PFC Omer A. Young, KIA, WWII
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
Radioman 3C Cameron D. Edgar, WWII
Cpl. Charles R. Edgar, WWII
Seaman 1C Bernard J. Jacobson, WWII
Seaman 2C Raymond Harold Jelle, WWII
Machinist Mate 2C Thomas Shirley Knutson, WWII
Gunner’s Mate 1C Emil J. Rogalla, WWII
Seaman 2C Donald Wilfred Vanek, WWII
Pennington County
Army, Army Air Corps, Air Force
PFC Omer P. Anderson, DNB, WWII
S. Sgt. Eric A. Antonson, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Robert Dean Besch, Vietnam
S. Sgt. H. A. Christopherson, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. William A. Deverell, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Lawrence H. Dietz, KIA, WWII
PFC John J. Efteland, DNB, WWII
Spec 4 Eddie Lee Evenson, Vietnam
2 Lt. Lyle F. Green, DNB, WWII
Tec 4 Marvin A. Hammer, DNB, WWII
2 Lt. John W. Hess, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Lynn Gregory Hiebert, Vietnam
Sgt. Kenneth W. Holmstrom, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Lloyd H. Iverson, KIA, WWII
Tec 5 John J. Jagol, KIA, WWII
PFC Steve E. Jagol, DOI, WWII
PFC Carl A. Johnson, DNB, WWII
T. Sgt. Stanley E. Johnson, KIA, WWII
Cpl. Nicholas Pierre Lannoye, Vietnam
Pvt. Stanley Levine, DNB, WWII
S. Sgt. Mark C. Levorson, KIA, WWII
PFC Leonard T. Lian, KIA, WWII
SFC Leroy Clayton Martinson, Vietnam
Tec 5 Verson E Mosbeck, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt Maurice E. Nelson, KIA, WWII
Cpl. Miloy J. Nelson, DOW, WWII
PFC Chester I. Olson, KIA, WWII
T. Sgt. Owen A. Olson, FOD, WWII
Sgt. Arthur Ona, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Alexander P. Oski, KIA, WWII
PFC Glenn A. Ranum, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Stanley A. Roese, DNB, WWII
PFC Leonard Sanders, KIA, WWII
PFC Sam K. Sevre, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Arnold B. Stene, KIA, WII
Sgt. Millard E. Stigen, DNB, WWII
Cpl. James Norman Sund, Korea
Pvt. Roy Lloyd Sunsdahl, Korea
Spec 4 Robert John Swedenburg, Vietnam
S. Sgt. Clifford L. Trochmann, DNB, WWII
1 Lt. Vernon O. Wedul, FOD, WWII
Cpl. Myles Dalen Westman, Vietnam
T. Sgt. Harold E. Winjum, FOD, WWII
Pvt. Wallace L. Wold, Korea
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
Pvt. Lloyd J. Amiot, WWII
PFC Donald R. Amundson, WWII
Cpl. Robert Edward Cullen, Korea
Electricians Mate 3C Delmer Loyd Hovie, WWII
Seaman 1C Harry Roy Just, WWII
Chief Yeoman Harry F. Robinson, WWII
Polk County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
Tec 5 Richard F. Ahner, DNB, WWII
Harold Lowell Algaard, Vietnam
Fl Andrew Anderson, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Armand E. Anderson, KIA, WWII
Capt. Dennis Anderson, Vietnam
Cpl. Emil A. Anderson, DNB, WWII
PFC Lyman H. Arionus, Korea
Pvt. Bernard L. Barholz, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Lawrence E. Beck, DNB, WWII
PFC Billy Berry, Korea
PFC Galen Birkeland, Korea
2 Lt. Paul Blevin, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Edmund I Bolstad, KIA, WWII
PFC Donald Brooks, Korea
PRC Chester R. Brown, KIA, WWII
Cpl. Alvin C. Burman, KIA, Korea
1 Lt. Warren J. Capistran, DOW, WWII
Cpl. Ronald J. Carey, KIA, WWII
PFC Lewis H. Chester, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Adrian J. Coulter, KIA, WWII
1 Lt. George H. Dickinson, Korea
Capt. Walter E. Downs Jr., KIA, WWII
PFC Howard L. Dreyer, Korea
PFC John Fisher, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Dean O. Frisk, DNB, WWII
PFC Robert D. Frisk, Korea
Sgt. Lawrence L. Genereau, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. John E. Glasrud, DNB, WWII
PFC Kenneth G. Grandstad, DNB, WWII
Cpl. Delmer L. Green, DNB, WWII
Cpl. Raymond F. Gruhot, Korea
Sgt. Ervin W. Gunvalson, KIA, WWII
PFC Marvin I. Hanson, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Matthew A. Harmon, KIA, Afghanistan
1 Lt. Raymond E. Harney, KIA, WWII
PFC Charles W. Hartman, Korea
Pvt. Hilbert G. Haugan, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Alf W. Hirsch, DNB, WWII
SPC James Jay Holmes, Iraqi Freedom
PFC John I. Hoven, Korea
Cpl. Kenneth Jerome Honek, Vietnam
PFC Emerson P. Huff, Korea
PFC Miles N. Hultberg, Korea
1 Lt. James C. Hunt, DNB, WWII
2 Lt. Milan L. Jasper, DNB, WWII
Sgt. Albert Johnson, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Paul S. Johnson, KIA, WWII
PFC Robert Johnson, Korea
PFC Walter H. Johnson, KIA, WWII
PFC Louis Klopp, KIA, WWII
PFC Emanuel I. Kohn, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Henry L. Kroll, DOW, WWII
PFC Albert E. Kuzel, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Aldus L. Larson, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Selmer I. Larson, DOW, WWII
Pvt. Arnold T. Lee, Korea
2 Lt. George C. Lemen, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Garfield Lundeen, KIA, WWII
Cpl. Virgil E. Lundy, Korea
Pvt. Jerry E. Mills, Korea
WO Stephen Lyle Tronerud, Vietnam
PFC Richard James Vonasek, Vietnam
Cpl. Walter L. Zopf, Korea
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
PFC Leo V. Beaulieu, Vietnam
2C Maurice Joseph Brule, WWII
1c Russell Norman Hagen, WWII
1c Kermit Orlando Haltli, WWII
Cpl. Alan Morris Hanson, Vietnam
SN Curtis Lynn Hendrickson, Vietnam
SN Gordon Eugene Johnson, Korea
Radioman 3C Sherley R. Sampson, WWII
Pvt. Orville DeForest Sorenson, WWII
Radioman 3C Ellwin Albert Teal, WWII
1 Lt. Joseph H. Widseth, WWII
Red Lake County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
S. Sgt. Conrad A. Berg, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Henry V. Berg, KIA, WWII
Spec 5 Roger Jerome Bernier, Vietnam
PFC Enthyeme J. Brunelle, KIA, WWII
PFC James A. Carl, Korea
PFC Joseph DeHaan, Korea
2 Lt. Vernon R. Groom, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Bernard G. Kees, KIA, WWII
PFC Carl A. Kopischke, KIA, WWII
PFC Mark Warren Longtin, Vietnam
S. Sgt Willard R. Malwitz, FOD, WWII
Sgt. Henry Nelson, KIA, WWII
PFC Morlan L. Priebe, DNB, WWII
PFC Llewelyn E. Pugh, FOD, WWII
Pvt. Wilfred W. Rewertz, DNB, WWII
2 Lt. Roy E. Richards, FOD, WWII
Sgt. Corey Johnson Rystad, Iraqi Freedom
PFC John J. Satak, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Raymond Sauve, KIA, WWII
1 Lt. William H. Shetterly, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Ernest Allan Spong, Vietnam
Sgt. Leonard M. St. Michael, KIA, WWII
PFC Paul P. Stahl, DOW, WWII
PFC Delbert Sumpter, Korea
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
Petty Officer 3 Francis Arthur Benoit, Vietnam
Gunner’s Mate 1C Lester H. Norby, WWII
Watertender 3C Gustof A. Wickstrom, WWII
Roseau County
Army, Air Corps, Air Force
Cpl. Harry R. Anderson, M, WWII
Pvt. Wyoming C. Beadle, KIA, WWII
PFC Melvin G. Brastad, KIA, WWII
PFC Jacob J. Eckert, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Melville J. Edelbrock, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Theodore T. Eeg, DOW, WWII
PFC Herbert L. Erickson, Korea
PFC Fred Keith Fish, Vietnam
S. Sgt. Chester A. Haag, KIA, WWII
PFC Edwin J. Haagenson, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Kenneth N. Halsor, Korea
Pvt. Lloyd L. Hanson, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Robert E. Harms, KIA, WWII
PFC Herbert C. Hecker, KIA, WWII
Tec 5 Stuart L. Hielscher, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Jay D. Holcomb, KIA, WWII
Cpl. John O. Hugg, Korea
Pvt. Lester E. Keeney, DOW, WWII
1 Lt. Fred B. Klessig, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Arthur I. Kolberg, KIA, WWII
PFC Melvin J. Magnussen, KIA, WWII
2 Lt. Carl S. Melistrom, DNB, WWII
Pvt. Victor J. Mellas, KIA, WWII
Sgt. Other J. Olson, DNB, WWII
PFC George A. Paloranta, KIA, WWII
PFC Joseph R. Praska, KIA, WWII
Pvt. Dale R. Rostad, KIA, WWII
PFC Milton L. Rugland, KIA, WWII
S. Sgt. Brian E. Studer, Afghanistan
Spec 4 Ervind Carl Strandberg, Vietnam
Sgt. Adolph Zimek, KIA, WWII
Navy, Marines, Coast Guard
2C Wesley Everett Battles, WWII
2C Dale Velmore Brewster, WWII
Pvt. Leonard C. Groven, WWII
2 Lt. George N. Norlin, WWII
Chief Machinist’s Mate Palmer O. Soderlund, WWII
Cpl. Overby John Stoskopf, WWII
Radioman 2C Melford E. Bendikson (MIA), WWII
Metalsmith 1C Norman L. Lewis, WWII
