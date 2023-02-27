Red River High School team named North Dakota Cyber Madness state champions

GRAND FORKS — Students at Red River High School won the second annual North Dakota Cyber Madness High School tournament, held Feb. 16=17 in Bismarck, according to a Grand Forks Public Schools press release.

The team was made up of Lauryn Brynjulson, Matthew Evans, Dimitri Kolodka, Olivia Whitney and Briley Zhang.

The release said there were three rounds of challenges based on different cybersecurity concepts, such as network and endpoint security technologies, physical and virtual addressing, packet encapsulation and security principles. Students could prepare for the event through the Palo Alto Network Security Fundamentals course.

“North Dakota is the first state to adopt computer science and cybersecurity curriculum standards,” said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. “It is our vision for all pre-Kindergarten-12th grade North Dakota students to have the opportunity to obtain a foundational understanding in this area because it is critically important in today’s world. The Cyber Madness tournament gives students an opportunity to put what they have learned to the test in a fun, competitive manner as they navigate real-world scenarios.”

Twenty teams from 12 schools throughout North Dakota participated in the tournament, with 100 students competing in the high school division. According to the press release, these other schools included Alexander Public Schools, Beach Public Schools, Bismarck High School, Century High School, Drake-Anamoose Public Schools, Fargo Public Schools, James Valley CTC, Legacy High School, Tioga Public School, Turtle Mountain Community High School, and Washburn Public Schools.

The winning team from Red River High School has been invited to participate in the Technology Showcase at the North Dakota State Capitol on March 8.

The advisor at Red River High School is Paul Zettler.

