Red River High School automotive training program receives national accreditation

Accreditation granted by the ASE education foundation, an organization that assesses automotive technician training programs nationwide

By Joe Banish
Today at 6:58 AM

GRAND FORKS – Red River High School’s automotive training program has received automotive service excellence (ASE) accreditation in maintenance and light repair from the ASE Education Foundation.

The ASE Education Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that assesses entry-level technician training programs against standards established by the automotive industry.

“This is great news for automotive-minded young people and their parents,” Michael Coley, ASE Education Foundation president, said via a school district press release. “Because this program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that graduates will be employable entry-level technicians. As a result of the quality education provided, the motoring public will benefit since better repair technicians will join the workforce.”

Eric Ripley, executive director of career and technical education and technology for Grand Forks Public Schools, praised the work of Red River’s automotive training instructor.

“During the past few months, instructor Kevin Nelson worked closely with the ASE Education Foundation to ensure that our automotive program would meet the strict industry standards,” Ripley said in the same press release. “To be recognized as an ASE-accredited training program is a credit to Mr. Nelson's efforts in providing our students a high-quality education that prepares them for the career pathways within the automotive industry.”

By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
