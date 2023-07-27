Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Psychological evaluation ordered for Grand Forks woman accused of attempted double murder

Rose Ann Rick was arrested in December for allegedly attacking her husband and another person with a knife. She will undergo a psychological evaluation to determine her criminal responsibility.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:40 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other crimes, was committed to the North Dakota State Hospital on Wednesday, July 26, for psychological evaluation.

Rose Ann Rick, 21, is accused of stabbing her husband, Larry Rick, and Jennifer Belleville, on Dec. 23, 2022. According to an affidavit in the case, Belleville was Larry Rick's live-in girlfriend and Rose Rick's sexual partner.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to their residence at 2:25 a.m. All three individuals were transported to the hospital — including Rose Rick, who suffered self-inflicted wounds, the affidavit said.

Rose Rick had allegedly been intoxicated during the incident, threatening to kill Larry Rick and Belleville, and "going on a rampage," the affidavit said. A knife — with what appeared to blood on the handle — was seized from the scene.

Rose Rick was charged with two counts of Class A felony attempted murder with a dangerous weapon, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She was also charged with Class C felony child neglect, Class B misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Wednesday, July 26, an order to commit Rick to the state hospital was signed. At the hospital, she will undergo psychological evaluation. It will be determined whether Rick is culpable for her alleged crimes, meaning she committed them intentionally, knowingly and willingly. Rick's ability to comprehend her actions, as well as her mental state during the incident, will also be evaluated.

Rick is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Aug. 7, but that may changed based on the evaluation results.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
