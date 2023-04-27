Proponents of Career Impact Academy hopeful for more funds to offset inflation

GRAND FORKS – As construction on the new Career Impact Academy in Grand Forks draws near, community leaders are hopeful proposed legislation and tax credits can help offset the rising costs of building materials and labor.

Should it be signed into law, House Bill 1019 would provide a one-time funding of $26.5 million over the biennium to cover cost increases related to construction, $3 million would go toward the academy in Grand Forks. The $26.5 million represents an increase of roughly 30% to the $88,276,288 appropriated in the previous biennium as part of the statewide area career center initiative grant program.

The bill was reported back from its conference committee on Friday, and awaits a final vote in both the House and Senate.

Eric Ripley, director of career and technical education for Grand Forks Public Schools said there is also a proposal within the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget’s appropriations bill, to increase the share of one time funds by 40%, or approximately $35.3 million.

“There are discussions to try to raise that to 40%, which would match what is coming out for the higher education inflation impact,” Ripley said. “These additional funds would need to come out of a different budget — not the CTE appropriations budget — now that this has passed and come out of committee. That would be helpful — it would be an additional $1 million for the career impact academy we could certainly use.”

Back in February, Gov. Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1199 into law — the first bill signed in the legislative session — authorizing a $68 million line of credit through the Bank of North Dakota, so that construction on 13 career technical education centers can proceed despite a delay in the allocation of $88 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds earmarked for the project. Of this $88 million, the Grand Forks Career Impact Academy’s share of funding was $10 million.

Additionally, various businesses and government entities across the community raised a total of $11 million for the academy's construction.

Ripley said due to the passage of House Bill 1199, the career impact academy’s design and bidding process for construction has gone according to schedule. He also said despite proposals to increase funding for the Academy, there will likely be a gap between its budget and the amount appropriated by the state.

“We are working through the end of design and development, which should conclude by the end of May,” Ripley said. “We can then secure bids in June, and present a guaranteed maximum price to the Board in July. Once we get those bid packages in, we’ll have a better idea of what that gap really is.”

Keith Lund, president and CEO of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation, said the school district is working through the process of securing “new market” tax credits, designed to increase investment in census tracts considered low and moderate income.

“Luckily, the facility will be built in a census tract that qualifies for that particular financing,” Lund said. “So that could generate as much as $2.4 million for the project.”

