Pride Month in Grand Forks highlights 'importance of inclusion'

GRAND FORKS – When a local woman heard Greater Grand Forks wanted more LGBTQ+ events during Pride Month, she decided to create one.

“I just said, ‘Well, then let’s do it,’ because you can't just sit around and wait for wishes to happen,” Hillary Kempenich said. “You have to make it happen.”

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, a time set aside to commemorate pride among the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. The Library of Congress website says the celebrations “attract millions of participants around the world. Memorials are held during this month for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.”

On Wednesday, June 14, the third Greater Grand Forks unofficial pride social brought generations of LGBTQ+ people and allies together at the University Park. Numerous identities were represented through pride flag makeup, clothing and accessories.

Kempenich rented a shelter, which was decked out with rainbow flags, pins, fans and bracelets she purchased for the event. As a multidisciplinary artist, Kempenich plans an activity for attendees each year. This year, they decorated rocks with affirmations and other drawings.

Some community members volunteered their time, and a few provided snacks and drinks.

“I think it's … really important to just take away all the expectations,” Kempenich said. “You just come as you are, you know, and hopefully everyone is loved and accepted.”

LGBTQ+ issues have moved to the forefront in North Dakota, especially after a legislative session that introduced 24 anti-LGBTQ+ bills – 11 of which passed.

Two were immediately signed into law, and the rest will be on Aug. 1. Many of the bills targeted transgender youth: the bathrooms they use, sports they play, their pronouns and more. Despite mounting barriers, LGBTQ+ people continue to build a stronger community for each other in Greater Grand Forks.

“I think each day and each pride event is just another opportunity to really understand each other, the importance of inclusion, and that our divisions are less than what can connect us as a community,” Faye Seidler, suicide prevention advocate, told the Herald. “I think North Dakota values are showing up for each other, and we don't really like this anti-community legislation.”

Expanding ideas

In North Dakota, drag shows are one of the primary spaces for LGBTQ+ people to find each other.

“I think that's true of a lot of more rural areas,” said Chris Stoner, a drag performer of more than 20 years. “I think that's true of, you know, more red states where there isn't as much … organized event planning necessarily, that a lot of times it's drag shows that kind of bring people together – and a lot of times are used as fundraisers. And so I think they're really important to the community.”

Drag shows were a focus of the Legislature earlier this year. When House Bill 1333 was introduced, its intention was to prohibit drag performances in public or with minors in attendance. The bill passed with amendments ; attendance by minors will be prohibited for sexual performances.

With limited options to begin with, the threat to drag shows leaves younger LGBTQ+ people with fewer safe spaces.

“That was the biggest way I found community,” said Parker Leigh, who now performs with BJ Armani’s Cabaret.

But drag shows can be a sensory overload for some people, and additional spaces are needed, said Sarah Galbraith, local drag performer and coordinator of BJ Armani’s Cabaret.

“We need to expand our ideas,” she said. “... That’s the beauty of it, is that we do have people in the community that want to put stuff like this (pride social) together.”

Kyle Thorson, owner of Archives Coffee House, has been a key figure in creating spaces for LGBTQ+ people. He uses his business as a venue for various community events, including Grand Forks Pride – which he led the initiative to restore in 2015.

“Community happens where you make it,” Thorson said.

Leigh recently started Grand Forks OUT and Proud, a nonprofit that aims to provide programming and safe spaces. Leigh hopes to use the organization’s ice cream social next month as an opportunity to hear from the local LGBTQ+ community.

“I could say all day long what I want, but that might not be what you want,” he said. “That might not be what the little 10-year-old kid wants, or might not be what the 80-year-old gay person – who always gets forgotten about – wants.”

Conversations are taking place between local LGBTQ+ leaders, but questions about how to move forward remain.

“Especially watching all the legislation, and everything else ... I think more and more adults are looking at the youth and going, ‘OK, what can we do?’” Galbraith said. “Because at this point, there’s so many barriers, but … with every barrier, there’s also hope, and there’s ability.”

Creating community

As has been the case for years, many LGBTQ+ people find community online through social media, Stoner said.

Queer as Forks, a Facebook group for the local LGBTQ+ community, is used to share information about upcoming events. Members also ask questions about available resources.

“I’m trying to build a stronger community,” said Charles Vondal, administrator for the group. “... I pretty much want to create a foundation that can stand on its own.”

LGBTQ+ people also connect by signaling to each other through clothing, a practice called flagging. Flagging can be as simple as wearing a rainbow pin, Galbraith said.

For Leigh, flagging through his clothing, accessories and tattoos show others he’s a safe space.

“As odd and simple as it is … I’ve found community, and other people have found (community) through me,” Leigh said. “… I’ve always got something somewhat visible — no matter what month it is — just to kind of show my pride anyway, to show people that I’m not scared, I’m not going anywhere.”

