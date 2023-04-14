Historic Preservation Commission: Preserving history of buildings, both standing and demolished

GRAND FORKS – For the Historic Preservation Commission, work to preserve the history of buildings throughout Grand Forks goes beyond those that are still standing.

Susan Caraher, the historic preservation coordinator with the commission, said documenting buildings before they are demolished is an important task.

“The main thing we can do is to document these buildings before they do come down so that there is an eternal record,” Caraher said.

Caraher said there is interest especially among building owners to preserve historic buildings, along with interest from those in the community to learn more about the history of Grand Forks. The commission is working to ensure building owners are maintaining historical buildings by providing resources and information.

“The more that we can do to make sure that owners preserve what they have and maintain their buildings, in the long run that’s just better for the community,” she said.

Even buildings that have been demolished deserve to be remembered, she said. One way is by completing a Historic American Buildings Survey, otherwise referred to as a HABS report. Caraher said the report is a technical document that describes the architecture and materials used for the building. In addition to the HABS, photographs are taken.

For instance, the HABS report for the former Lyons Garage and Auto Company, which was located at 210 and 214 N. Fourth St., is available on the Historic Preservation Commission website. The Lyons Garage was demolished early last year to make way for the Franklin on Fourth mixed-use development project.

The commission also recently installed additional bronze plaques to memorialize buildings already listed on the National Register as part of the Downtown National Register Nomination, but which came down after the Flood of 1997. Those plaques can be found either on buildings that have since been built in their place, or in the areas where those buildings once stood.

“We can memorialize them in that way and just give a little bit of the sketch of what the building’s purpose was and its dates for construction and when it came down,” Caraher said.

More than 20 buildings in the downtown district that met the threshold of being at least 50 years old came down at some point after the flood, according to Caraher.

Work to determine other buildings that are no longer standing is underway. An ongoing research project is determining what information can be found about those former buildings by using maps from early city development and other archived documents. Caraher said the focus is on the downtown area along the Greenway, specifically on the river side of the flood wall.

The project is being taken on by the Historic Preservation Commission’s intern, Connor Grenier, a student at UND.

One aspect of the project is determining what lost buildings should be considered.

“Because some of them were very utilitarian and they might have just been a shed or a temporary shelter, but next door there might have been a flour mill,” Caraher said. “And so looking at those sort of buildings that really provided a service to the city and helped actually build it in the early days.”

It’s not known how long the project will take. Caraher said information will be added to the Historic Preservation Commission’s website and social media.

“Depending on what we end up with at the end of that project we could produce something like a pamphlet or a brochure to include that information as the lost buildings of Grand Forks,” she said.

The Historic Preservation Commission also has a downtown walking guide app.

Historic Downtown is one of the four historic districts in Grand Forks. The other three are the Near Southside Neighborhood, Riverside Neighborhood and the University of North Dakota.

At UND, Caraher said the commission works closely with those on the campus to document buildings before they are demolished for new development. One building that’s slated to be demolished next year is the Hyslop Sports Center. The north end of the building was constructed in 1951, and the south end was constructed in 1984. In a previous interview with the Herald , David Dodds, director of communications at UND, said Hyslop is “beyond its useful lifespan.”

Caraher said the documentation process of the Hyslop will begin closer to the time of its demolition.

“So far (UND’s) been really great about providing a HABS report or other documentation for these buildings,” she said.

