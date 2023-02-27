99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Power back on after outage affects businesses in downtown Grand Forks

Power was back around 2:30 p.m.

Grand Forks Herald building
The Grand Forks Herald building is shown in this file photo. (Herald staff photo)
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
February 27, 2023 02:05 PM

GRAND FORKS — Power is back on for most downtown businesses after an outage affected some in Grand Forks.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, the power outage started around 1:35 p.m. About 45 customers were affected. Power was back on at The HIVE, the city-owned building across from City Hall, including the Grand Forks Herald, around 2:30 p.m.

According to John Bernstrom, the city's public information officer, City Hall still has power, but phones are out. Central High School also still has power.

Xcel Energy is currently looking into the cause of the power outage.

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
