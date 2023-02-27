Power back on after outage affects businesses in downtown Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — Power is back on for most downtown businesses after an outage affected some in Grand Forks.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, the power outage started around 1:35 p.m. About 45 customers were affected. Power was back on at The HIVE, the city-owned building across from City Hall, including the Grand Forks Herald, around 2:30 p.m.

According to John Bernstrom, the city's public information officer, City Hall still has power, but phones are out. Central High School also still has power.

Xcel Energy is currently looking into the cause of the power outage.