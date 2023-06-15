Potholes and other repairs on the Point Bridge set to be completed within this construction season

EAST GRAND FORKS — The Point Bridge is set to receive repairs this summer to fix potholes, along with other needed maintenance.

Jason Stordahl, the East Grand Forks public works director, said the city is still coordinating with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, along with a private contractor, to decide when the bridge can be closed for the repairs. The goal is to have the work completed within a day.

“If things don’t go to plan it could be two (days), but we’re thinking we can take care of it in a day,” Stordahl said.

While the bridge is owned by Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, Stordahl said the MnDOT has crews that repair bridges. The cost for repairs will be split between both cities. In East Grand Forks, Stordahl said funding will come from the street reconstruction budget. At this point in time a cost hasn’t been determined.

Work on the Point Bridge is done annually to fix potholes and other needed repairs, though this year the potholes that have formed are more extensive than prior years.

“Every year there are potholes that are filled,” Stordahl said. “Typically the city of Grand Forks will do a lot of that work. It’s pretty simple for them with their regular mix. The only reason we’re doing this one a little bit differently is just because it’s a little more substantial and it’s down to the rebars, so we’re going to do it with a different type of mix.”

When the bridge is closed, crews will also replace the expansion joints in the bridge. The guardrail on the East Grand Forks side needs to be replaced as well, but Stordahl said that work may be done on a later date since the bridge won’t need to be closed for that particular repair.

“If we can do it at the same time it would be great, but if we can’t they’ll be able to fix it and still keep traffic flowing,” he said.

The number of potholes that have formed throughout the rest of the city have been normal to what the city has seen in the past. Stordahl said potholes have formed on Bygland Road and along DeMers Avenue with crews having filled in most of them so far.

Last week a portion of Fifth Avenue Northeast just south of Highway 2 buckled due to the heat. Stordahl said the concrete has been removed. Since that portion of the road is part of the city’s federal renovation project taking place this year, Stordahl said the remaining work will be done at that time.