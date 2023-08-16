Portions of streets in Grand Forks to close for Downtown Street Fair

GRAND FORKS — Portions of a few Grand Forks streets will be closed and some city bus sites will temporarily change to accommodate the Downtown Street Fair this weekend.

According to a release from the city, the temporary street closure downtown starts Thursday, Aug. 17. The closures will be in place until Sunday, Aug. 21.

The closure will include:



South Third Street (DeMers Avenue to Kittson Avenue)

Kittson Avenue (South Third Street to South Fourth Street)

South Fourth Street (DeMers Avenue to Kittson Avenue)

No parking or containers will be allowed in the closure areas.

Also, Cities Area Transit buses will be using South Fifth for exiting of the Metro Transit Center and there will be no bus pick up service from Kittson Avenue and South Third Street, the city announced.

"Riders must use the Metro Transit Center to be picked up within this closure," the release said.