Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Portions of streets in Grand Forks to close for Downtown Street Fair

No parking or containers will be allowed in the closure areas.

Grand Forks town sign logo tower Highway 2.jpg
A sign on Highway 2 welcomes visitors to Grand Forks. (Grand Forks Herald)
By Staff reports
Today at 7:28 AM

GRAND FORKS — Portions of a few Grand Forks streets will be closed and some city bus sites will temporarily change to accommodate the Downtown Street Fair this weekend.

According to a release from the city, the temporary street closure downtown starts Thursday, Aug. 17. The closures will be in place until Sunday, Aug. 21.

The closure will include:

  • South Third Street (DeMers Avenue to Kittson Avenue)
  • Kittson Avenue (South Third Street to South Fourth Street)
  • South Fourth Street (DeMers Avenue to Kittson Avenue)

No parking or containers will be allowed in the closure areas.
Also, Cities Area Transit buses will be using South Fifth for exiting of the Metro Transit Center and there will be no bus pick up service from Kittson Avenue and South Third Street, the city announced.

"Riders must use the Metro Transit Center to be picked up within this closure," the release said.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Street Fair 2022 C.jpg
Community
Downtown Street Fair returns to Grand Forks, part of a big weekend in community
1h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
Grand Forks County Commission keeps wind farm moratorium in place
12h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
A courtroom gavel
Local
Grand Forks man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition
15h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Header_image__Spangler_story_.jpg
The Vault
A Minnesota detective's mission: Prove who killed Holly Spangler in 1993
57m ago
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
07xx23 BetteMorstad.jpg
Community
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Morstad draws from decades of experience, starting in Fordville
1h ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
carissa
Minnesota
'Eleven years wasn't enough:' Family of murdered East Grand Forks mother relieved judge rejected plea deal
8h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson