Portions of Grand Forks street near Sertoma Park to be closed for Sertoma Fourth of July event

At the conclusion of events at Sertoma Park, the focus will move southward, to South Middle School, for the annual fireworks display.

Grand Forks tower sign logo Smiley July 2022.jpg
An iconic water tower rises above the trees in Grand Forks.
Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 8:03 AM

GRAND FORKS — Portions of streets near Sertoma Park will be closed on Tuesday to accommodate the Grand Forks Sertoma Club's annual Fourth of July festivities.

According to a statement from the city, crews will be closing 11th Street South from South 34th Street to South 30th Street at 8 a.m. on the Fourth. Signage will be in place for parking for the event. The closure is only expected to be in place until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a recent story in the Grand Forks Herald , Sertoma's celebration this year will take place in two locations. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sertoma Park on 11th Avenue South and 34th Street, just west of Altru Hospital. Later, the club's fireworks display, a $23,000 show, is set to begin at 10:30 p.m. near South Middle School at 20th Street South and 47th Avenue.

The festival begins with a kids parade. Participants will line up at 11 a.m., with the parade set to start at 11:30 a.m. The parade will wind along the sidewalks in the park. In the past, kids have decorated wagons, dressed up pets or worn patriotic clothing. Judging takes place during the lineup and prizes are awarded at the end of the parade route. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

A flag raising and a brief welcome are planned for 12:15 p.m. The Grand Forks City Band will play patriotic music from noon to 1 p.m.

There are a number of activities planned throughout the day, including a magic show at 1:30 p.m. and live music from Kenny and the Classics from 3 to 6 p.m., among others.

At the conclusion of events at Sertoma Park, the focus will move southward, to South Middle School, for the annual fireworks display.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
