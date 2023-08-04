Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Portion of DeMers Avenue in Grand Forks to close on Tuesday, Aug. 8

The closure is for a utilities project.

iStock-road construction.jpg
A road construction sign warns of work ahead. (iStock/jakes47s)
By Staff reports
Today at 6:39 AM

GRAND FORKS — A portion of DeMers Avenue in Grand Forks will close for about 10 days starting Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to the city, westbound traffic will be down to one lane between Fourth Street and Fifth Street in downtown Grand Forks. There will be no parking on either side of DeMers in this one-block stretch.

The project is for a private development to tap into the public utilities under DeMers Avenue.

The lane closure will be in place for 10 days, weather permitting.

By Staff reports
