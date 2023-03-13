Police say high-risk sex offender relocated within Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — High-risk, sex offender has relocated within the city of Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Police Department issued a press release to let the public know that Steven Michael Korb, 35, is now living at 409 Cherry Street No. 1.

Korb was convicted of Class A misdemeanor corruption or solitication of a minor in 2010 and sentenced to one year in prison.

As a high-risk sex offender, Korb is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his lifetime. Requirements of this registration include law enforcement contacting Korb every 30 days and notifying the public when he relocates.

According to court documents, Korb has been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender twice.

At this time, there are 105 offenders either living, working or attending school in Grand Forks, the release said. This includes those who "have been convicted of sex offenses, offenses against children and those that have been adjudicated as sexually dangerous individuals," the release said.

There are currently 10 high-risk offenders in Grand Forks.