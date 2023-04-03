Police respond to three-car crash in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — A three-car crash in Grand Forks on Sunday, April 2, led to minor injuries and an arrest.

According to a report from the Grand Forks Police Department, the crash occurred at 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Washington Street and DeMers Avenue.

According to the statement from police, a 2016 Kia Forte was making a north turn from DeMers onto North Washington before striking a 2003 Pontiac Vibe, which was in the turn lane to turn east from North Washington Street onto DeMers. The impact of the collision pushed the Vibe into a 2010 Dodge Avenger.

The 2016 Kia Forte was driven by Shawn Schweigert, 31, of Grand Forks, who was transported to Altru Hospital for minor injuries. He was arrested for several drug-related offenses and brought to Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Also, an occupant of the Pontiac Vibe was treated by Altru paramedics on scene before being released.

The Grand Forks Fire Department also assisted at the scene.