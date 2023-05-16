Police report: High-risk sex offender living in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — A level III (high risk) sex offender is living in Grand Forks, the Grand Forks Police Department reported Tuesday.

Dwight Colin Moses, 76, lives at 1621 Seventh Ave. S. in Grand Forks.

Moses was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2019. When he was 72 years old, he had sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl, according to a release from the GFPD.

The North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee assigned Moses a "high" risk level and, as result, he is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The GFPD tracks and verifies people who have been convicted of sex offenses, offenses against children and those that have been determined to be sexually dangerous. This is done through the Offender Tracking and Verification Program (OTVP).

There are 109 offenders registered with the GFPD who live, work or attend school in Grand Forks. Nine are determined to be high risk, the release said.

Information about registered offenders is available through request to the GFPD, although juvenile offenders' information is subject to restriction.

High-risk offenders' conviction information can be found at www.sexoffender.nd.gov .

If anyone has questions about the program, or information regarding unregistered offenders, they should contact Cpl. Hank Becker at the GFPD Specialized Resource Bureau at 701-787-8083 or hbecker@grandforksgov.com.