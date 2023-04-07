50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police identify Grand Forks woman arrested for Riverside Manor stabbing

She is charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence, interference with a 911 call and criminal trespassing.

2779827+cuffs.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 11:44 AM

GRAND FORKS — The woman arrested after a reported stabbing on Thursday afternoon, April 6, has been identified as 28-year-old Amber Lee Behrens.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched for a stabbing at Riverside Manor on 813 Lewis Boulevard.

On scene, a man was found with a stab wound to his arm, and transported to Altru Hospital by ambulance, according to a press release from the GFPD.

Behrens, of Grand Forks, was arrested and brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

According to the updated press release issued Friday, April 7, Behrens has been charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence, interference with a 911 call and criminal trespassing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The male, whose identity has not been released, "suffered apparent minor lacerations that were non-life-threatening in nature," according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GFPD at (701) 787-8000, or by submitting a tip. Tips can be submitted on the GFPD's Facebook page, website or through the Tip411 app.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks Public Schools utilizes remote learning to fulfill required instruction days
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Grand Forks Police.jpg
Local
Man stabbed at Riverside Manor in Grand Forks
April 06, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
110621.n.gfh.Fufeng2.jpg
Local
Fufeng Group owes Grand Forks County more than $2,000 in taxes for first half of 2022
April 05, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brandy George
Prep
WATCH: Thompson boys basketball coach Brandy George steps down
April 05, 2023 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Cullen Holt
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2c1323-20211209-stcloud-icu06-1400.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. health systems are dropping masking requirements for patients, staff
April 07, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Michelle Wiley / MPR News
Wenzel korrie column .jpg
Columns
Trust Week: First draft of history sometimes needs a correction
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel