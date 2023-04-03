50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Police identify Grand Forks man fatally shot over the weekend; no charges filed

Police describe incident as a possible case of self defense.

Police tape.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:24 PM

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks man killed on Saturday, April 1, has been identified as 53-year-old Dwight Caprice Cross, who died in a shooting police describe as a possible case of self defense.

At 8:57 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, the Grand Forks Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in an apartment building located at 1110 Stanford Road — where Cross lived, according to Lt. Andrew Stein at the GFPD.

According to an updated press release from the GFPD, Cross “confronted” 24-year-old Javon Kaleel Lowery, of Grand Forks, “and a brief argument took place.”

Cross brandished “what appeared to be a firearm," but which was later identified as "pellet style rifle," the release said. As a result, Lowery used his own firearm, shooting Cross in the chest, according to the GFPD report.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Cross on the first-floor hallway with a gunshot wound. First-responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Cross was later pronounced dead at Altru, according to the press release.

Both weapons were recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the Grand Forks County State's Attorney's Office is studying the case to determine if charges against Lowery are warranted.

However, Stein said early indications suggest Lowery was defending himself.

Regarding potential charges in this or any case, Stein notes that "no two situations are ever going to be the same, and it really comes down to ... the facts and circumstances that the on-scene officers and investigators are presented with."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GFPD at (701) 787-8000. Tips can also be submitted on the GFPD Facebook page, website or the Tip411 app.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
