Planning continues for proposed health care campus in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE — Since the signing of a letter last October that sparked a health care collaboration between Altru Health System, Essentia, the Spirit Lake Nation and the city of Devils Lake, discussions are occurring to move the plan forward.

Devils Lake City Administrator Spencer Halvorson said there is a hurdle in the form of critical access designation. Critical access hospitals are rural hospitals given this designation in order to receive benefits that keep them financially stable, improving access to care in rural areas. One requirement to become a critical access hospital is to not be within 35 miles of another hospital. The proposed new health care campus’ proximity to the existing CHI St. Alexius Hospital has been an issue with moving forward.

“Critical access is crucial to making a financially viable project in rural areas like Devils Lake,” Halvorson said.

Around July of 2021, Grand Forks-based Altru emailed letters to 4,000 Devils Lake residents to outline and affirm its commitment to Devils Lake, and later in the same day confirmed discussions were being held about possibly purchasing CHI St. Alexius Hospital.

In January of 2022, now retired Mayor Dick Johnson wrote a letter to local media outlets about his frustration with Devils Lake’s state of health care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Essentia also, at one time, planned to acquire the CHI facility at Devils Lake, but the plan fell through.

More recently, as of October of last year, Altru, Essentia, Spirit Lake Nation and the city of Devils Lake signed a letter of intent , promising to collaborate in an effort to create a new health care campus in the community.

Read more stories







Communication is ongoing, Halvorson says, among area police, fire and EMS, as well as Essentia, on how to best design the hospital for its location and the needs of emergency responders.

The proposed hospital's location will be near the Walmart in Devils Lake. Halvorson says, at least from the city's perspective, it is "ready to go" with financial plans to execute the project in the next four to five years.

Halvorson hopes this new hospital provides “modernized, locally driven care unique to the needs of the lake region,” such as general surgery, cancer treatments and other routine medical care “that can and should be provided in a local regional hospital such as Devils Lake.”

So far, the community response has been positive, he said.

“I think they’re excited and eager to see this new medical facility and optimistic for improved health care,” he said. “... Many in the community would say this has been long in the making and long desired.”

Even with the plans, Halvorson said the efforts of those working at CHI St. Alexius Hospital are appreciated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have really hard-working, dedicated folks at our current hospital provider,” he said.