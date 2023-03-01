Petition being circulated in Grand Forks' Ward 6 in an effort to recall City Council President Dana Sande

GRAND FORKS – A Grand Forks man who seeks to earn a spot on the City Council through a recall vote will now circulate a petition in hopes of bringing the issue to a vote.

Grand Forks resident Kevin Wilson, who has stated his intent to run for the Ward 6 seat currently held by Dana Sande, said the petition received the go-ahead from the North Dakota secretary of state on Feb. 22. He’ll need to collect at least 1,318 signatures, which is 25% of the number of those voting in the ward during the last election for governor. Wilson said the goal is to obtain 1,500 signatures; he and others plan to start collecting signatures this weekend.

“Basically, just to begin with we’re going to start going door-to-door,” he said. “The big thing is going to be getting my name and face out there, what I stand for and why I’m different from the current City Council member.”

Ward 6 is a jaggedly shaped ward generally in southwest Grand Forks along Interstate 29. It begins on 17th Avenue South, but juts southward at 34th Street South, resuming its east-west line on 24th Avenue South. It also includes the neighborhoods around Discovery Elementary, west of Columbia Road.

Signatures need to be turned in to the city auditor on or before May 25. The auditor will then need to verify the signatures and ensure the petition followed the requisite rules and regulations. If the auditor determines the petition is valid, a special election will be held.

According to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office, there hasn’t been a recall election in Grand Forks in recent years. The office’s data goes back to 2010. Past Herald records show John Hoff was recalled months after he was elected to the City Council in 2000.

A precinct and ward map of Grand Forks. City of Grand Forks graphic

The effort to recall Sande comes after some residents have expressed frustration with the City Council as city leaders sought to bring a corn mill — to be owned by China-based Fufeng Group — to Grand Forks. The plan was abandoned earlier this year when the Air Force declared it would be a threat to national security . Wilson said the Fufeng project is one of the reasons behind the recall effort, but he said there are other reasons as well. Among them: He believes Sande has had a “condescending attitude with people” and that if the recall is successful, it will “give a voice back to the people in the ward.”

Sande, who serves as president of the City Council, was unopposed in the June 2022 election. Wilson moved to Grand Forks in June and said he wasn’t in a position to run during the last election.

“I think the whole Fufeng deal kind of represents a bunch of separate issues all in one of why people are interested in a recall,” said Wilson, adding that he believes there are “a lot of folks that feel like they’re not being heard and they’re not being listened to.”

Sande spoke to the Herald Wednesday.

“Frankly speaking, I have other work to do for the city that’s more important than worrying about what other people are doing,” he said. “I’m just going to continue doing what I can to make Grand Forks as great a place as it can be.”

Sande, who has served on the council for more than 13 years, said people should “exercise their civic duty to vote when they have the opportunity to vote. More people should be interested in getting involved in their local government because it’s important.”

Sande said he appeals to people and sometimes doesn’t appeal to people at the same time. He also thanked those who have elected him and who have sent him notes appreciating his work.

“Based upon what I’m hearing from others, I’ve done a pretty decent job representing our community and representing Ward 6,” he said.

Though some opponents of the Fufeng proposal have called for the resignation of or mentioned recalling other elected leaders , Lee Ann Oliver, with the North Dakota Secretary of State's Office election unit, said an elected official can't be recalled if their office, or seat, is on the ballot within a year.

If he is to gain a seat on the council, Wilson said he wants to review how much money local government is spending and where it’s being spent.

“It’s taxpayer money and I feel like the City Council is kind of treating it like we have buckets of cash. But it’s not their cash, so we need to be a little more responsible with how we’re spending the money,” he said.

Wilson said he would like to work on bringing in development — such as a soybean crush plant proposed by Epitome Energy — to help farmers, but while ensuring they’re properly funded.

“Part of why I want to be involved in this process is I don’t feel like giving these businesses a 20-year pass and discounts on tax breaks when we’re making the rest of the citizens carry the freight on what that tax bill should be,” he said.

Another issue is the potential for an expanded snowmobile route along the Greenway, which Wilson said he could see working in a way that won’t negatively impact the Greenway.