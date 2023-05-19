Pay boost for Grand Forks County sheriff's deputies closes gap between Greater Grand Forks agencies

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks County Sheriff Andrew Schneider believes the recently approved deputy pay scale is fair and adequate. Considering the pay disparity between county and city officers, he said an increase should have happened a long time ago.

At present, county sheriff’s deputies earn a minimum of $49,604.16 and a maximum of $70,723.67. New Grand Forks Police Department officers, on the other hand, start at either $62,561.82 or $64,033.86, depending on whether they’ve completed academy training.

“We’re $13,000 below the (Grand Forks Police Department’s) starting (salary),” Schneider said. “... I don’t expect to make what they do but, on the other hand, I think that we should at least be in the same ballpark.”

The deputy wage increase, approved in a County Commission meeting on May 2 , will go into effect on July 1. A patrol deputy’s minimum salary will be $60,000 – more than a $10,000 increase. The maximum salary will be $85,545.66.

Security deputies, who work in the county courthouse, will have a minimum salary of $56,603.78 – 6% less than patrol deputies. The maximum salary will be $80,703.45.

The pay raise for new Grand Forks County deputies will bring the department in line with starting pay at the other three law enforcement agencies in Greater Grand Forks, including the GFPD, East Grand Forks Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

With the raise at Grand Forks County, starting pay for similar positions – patrol deputies, for example – at the four agencies ranges between approximately $58,000 to $62,500, although each department has a range of pay for different classifications of new officers. Additionally, the EGFPD is currently offering a sign-on bonus, and the GFPD is expecting a pay raise in the coming year.

Schneider has known about the disparity and said raising pay for Grand Forks County deputies has been his goal for some time.

“I’ve been working on this for a few years,” Schneider said.

Andy Schneider

Schneider previously requested a salary increase for deputies and, as a result, the county conducted a pay study in 2020. He said no improvements were made, however.

Schneider started looking at the increase again in December, after the County Commission asked him to find the cost of implementing a $10,000 base salary increase.

At the May 2 commission meeting, Commissioner Mark Rustad noted that GFPD officers are up for a significant salary increase in January, which would substantially widen the gap between city police and sheriff’s deputies.

The city’s job classification and compensation plan proposes two salary scale options for 2024.

If the first scale is accepted, city police officers will earn a minimum of $66,581.41 and maximum of $101,311.49. If the second scale is accepted, they’ll earn a minimum of $64,958.13 and a maximum of $98,841.48.

“It has a couple of different options in it, so the (City Council) would have to take a look,” said Tangee Bouvette, Grand Forks human resources director. “… We’ll move forward with whatever the mayor recommends as part of the budget, and then the City Council would have to approve the plan through the budgeting process.”

According to Lt. Derik Zimmel, the GFPD is in the process of hiring three new officers.

“If that comes to fruition, we will be fully staffed,” said Zimmmel. “So 98 sworn out of 98 possible positions.”

The GFPD has 92 classified positions and six that are funded by grants. An additional two contracted positions are utilized to compensate for officers on deployment.

Not including the sheriff, there are 33 deputies at the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office. There are currently two open positions, one for a field deputy and the other for a deputy in nearby Larimore. A deputy is anticipated to retire in June, so the agency will have an additional opening soon, according to Capt. Joel Lloyd.

Police staffing and pay is an issue being discussed elsewhere, too.

The East Grand Forks Police Department currently has 20 officers, which is three short of a full staff. The department is bringing on a new officer in a couple of weeks, though.

“We’re doing a background investigation on a second new officer, so (if) that person gets hired … that will get us to where we’re only one down,” said Police Chief Michael Hedlund.

The range for entry-level police officers at the EGFPD is $58,026 to $75,436. However, Hedlund said nobody has started at the highest level yet, as it requires significant experience.

“We have eight steps in our pay scale, so you can assume at least a year for every one of those steps,” Hedlund said.

The EGFPD currently has a $5,000 hiring bonus for any new officer, regardless of experience. Half is paid on the officer’s first paycheck, and the other half is paid after completion of a field training program.

Additionally, the department has a $5,000 retention bonus for officers who stay with the EGFPD for more than a year.

“Retention hasn't been that bad, but it's been difficult to hire people. Recruiting has been a challenge,” Hedlund said.

The city of East Grand Forks is conducting a pay study that Hedlund anticipates will result in a wage increase. The study likely will be presented in the coming weeks.

“They’ll compare us to a number of similar-sized communities throughout Minnesota, just to see what our wages are compared to what theirs are,” Hedlund said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t track the annual salary range for deputies, but the hourly range for a transport deputy is from $25.58 to $33.41. Over the course of a year, that generally would see a pay range between approximately $53,200 to $69,492, assuming they work 40 hours per week with no overtime.

According to Polk County Sheriff James Tadman, a transport deputy’s first and primary job is to work out of the county’s justice center. Deputies transport inmates to and from jail, act as security for the justice center and serve as bailiffs.

There are also justice center deputies, who are fully trained but still primarily work at the justice center. Their pay range is from $26.86 to $35.08 an hour. Extrapolated across a year of full-time work, that comes to approximately $55,868 to $72,966.

Patrol deputies earn from $28.20 to $36.83 an hour, or $58,656 to $76,606.

On July 1, there will be a wage range increase across all Polk County deputy positions. Transport deputies will be paid from $25.90 to $33.83 an hour, justice center deputies will be paid from $27.20 to $35.52 an hour and patrol deputies will be paid from $28.86 to $37.29.

The sheriff’s office currently has 27 deputies. There are three transport openings and two patrol openings.