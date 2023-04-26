Part of South Washington Street closing May 1 for reconstruction project

GRAND FORKS – On Monday, May 1, crews will begin closing South Washington Street from 48th Avenue South to 57th Avenue South for a reconstruction project. Detour signs will be posted.

According to Grand Forks Public Information Officer John Bernstrom, this project has been in the works for a while.

“As the city has grown to the south, it's just part of the city's growth plan,” Bernstrom said.

South of 42nd Avenue South is a four-lane urban road that eventually turns into a two-lane rural road. According to the city’s bid for the project, the two-lane road is a 25 foot wide raised section with gravel shoulders and ditches. There are no street lights.

The reconstruction will create a four-lane road from 48th Avenue South to 57th Avenue South, including additions such as street lights.

“It provides infrastructure,” Bernstrom said.

Another expected addition is a traffic signal at 55th Avenue South. Bernstrom said, for a couple of years, the city has heard from residents who “would love a traffic signal down there.”

“That’s part of the city growth,” said Bernstrom. “It's always that balance, right? Do you put city infrastructure in first, and hope the growth follows, or does the growth go in first?”

The project is entirely funded by the city.

“We've been budgeting for this one for a few years,” Bernstrom said.

The project bid was approved on March 20 for a total of $6.3 million.

According to a press release from the city, the closure is expected to last until early August, weather permitting.