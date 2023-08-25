6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Part of DeMers Avenue will close for construction in East Grand Forks

The closure begins on Monday, Aug. 28. It's expected to last five to six weeks.

A road construction sign warns of work ahead.
By Sav Kelly
Today at 12:21 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — Part of DeMers Avenue in East Grand Forks will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 28, for a construction project.

The closure will span from 10th Street Northeast and Fourth Street Northwest. It's expected to last five to six weeks.

During the project, damaged concrete panels will be removed and replaced, sidewalks will be repaired and other maintenance will be completed, according to Jason Stordahl, public works director.

The project is part of a larger, federal street project — another part of which has been ongoing on Fifth Avenue Northeast, north of Highway 2.

"They're working on that right now," Stordahl said. "They have it removed, and they're replacing some concrete panels. Same type of work."

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
