Part of DeMers Avenue will close for construction in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS — Part of DeMers Avenue in East Grand Forks will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 28, for a construction project.

The closure will span from 10th Street Northeast and Fourth Street Northwest. It's expected to last five to six weeks.

During the project, damaged concrete panels will be removed and replaced, sidewalks will be repaired and other maintenance will be completed, according to Jason Stordahl, public works director.

The project is part of a larger, federal street project — another part of which has been ongoing on Fifth Avenue Northeast, north of Highway 2.

"They're working on that right now," Stordahl said. "They have it removed, and they're replacing some concrete panels. Same type of work."