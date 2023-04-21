Part of 32nd Avenue South lane temporarily closed

GRAND FORKS — The outside lane for eastbound traffic on 32nd Avenue South has been closed from South 38th Street to South 31st Street.

The closure is "due to deterioration in the road surface," according to a press release from John Bernstrom, public information officer.

Crews have attempted to repair the road a number of times, but the repairs have not lasted due to the city's freeze and thaw conditions.

The closure is expected to be in place for one week and will allow for additional temporary repairs.

"More permanent repairs can’t be made until the road surface warms up," the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT