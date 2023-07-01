Optimism mounts as fundraising continues for Grand Forks children's museum

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks Children’s Museum took a major leap toward brick-and-mortar reality this spring with the announcement that it won $5 million in funding from the state of North Dakota. Now, leaders of the project are pressing ahead, eyeing a $50 million fundraising drive for construction and exhibits and hoping to start construction soon.

The group is already counting $15 million, said Karna Loyland, the museum’s executive director, and optimism is running high.

“The thing about building buildings in North Dakota is you either start in the spring or you start in the fall with the groundwork,” said Karna Loyland, the museum’s executive director. “It would be our hope that we would be working somewhere in the dirt in the fall of 2024 or spring of 2025.”

Loyland said Grand Forks families with young children often find themselves short on things to do, especially in the depths of winter. A new museum is not just an engine for tourism, she argued — giving kids a museum destination closer than Winnipeg – but for community vibrancy, too.

The children’s museum has been making waves already, with a hands-on learning event in October at the local curling club that drew thousands of visitors. Grand Forks is enthusiastic about opportunities for kids, Loyland said – and that’s what her organization is hoping to offer.

“We're getting a lot of positive feedback from families with young children that they're looking for these types of events,” Loyland said. “We do see families leaving the community seeking out these types of opportunities in children's museums in St. Paul or Winnipeg. People with young children, when they travel, look for those types of opportunities for their families.”

Leaders are planning a quick timeline for construction, and getting ahead sooner helps cut costs, especially with a surge in building costs in recent years – plus the high interest rates that have made big projects more expensive to finance.

‘’Nothing gets cheaper the longer you wait,” Loyland said.

Leaders have big ideas for the new building, including an endowment to support operations. The museum has concept art for the new building, which shows broad glass paneling in a space at least two stories high. Altru Health offered land in 2022 near Choice Health and Fitness off Washington Street.

What will be inside? That’s a tough question to answer, said Laurent Carrier, a designer of children’s museum exhibits who recently met with Grand Forks museum leaders. Every museum — save for the “blockbuster” ones in major metros — are reflections of the community. Getting that balance right takes a lot of studying.

Carrier is a founding partner at Toboggan Design, a Montreal-based firm that dates to the late 1990s.

“When kids come and (visit an exhibit) the first time, they're amazed by what's happening,” he said. “But then the second time they come around, what they did isn't there anymore, because of course, another kid came by and destroyed and built something else. They're starting over again, and they're just as excited to do it, as they have been the first time around.”

The company’s website gives a good sense of how varied those exhibits can be. A traveling exhibit lets users “balance” a budget with different-sized blocks for houses, cars and the like on an electronic scale. A library in Missouri has a few famous children’s stories written on the wall, with some words replaced by a slot — where kids can use blocks with words and pictures, like hands-on Mad Libs.

“Kids love to create their own little world and hide under the table and tell themselves stories and so on. How do you do that on a grand scale?” Carrier said.

The museum could also be a boon to a tourist economy still rebounding from COVID. Julie Rygg, who heads the local convention and tourism bureau, said she hopes that the community is already well on its way to recovery – but that other communities will keep competing with Grand Forks for visitors.

“We do have some attractions, but we have been attraction light, per se, with some of the communities that we’re competing against,” she said. “Obviously, we have great events and major concerts and all sorts of things going on … but it’s also nice to have those things that attract people (where the) doors are open every day.”

City Administrator Todd Feland points out that the city’s annual budgeting process is coming soon, and that city leaders will consider support for the project.

“I think we really are going to try to push facilities like this. I think, number one, it's a great asset for the community itself,” Feland said, also noting that it could be an engine for tourism.

Maura Tanabe, who heads the Children’s Museum’s fundraising committee, said the group is already eying another state grant, from the Department of Commerce, for another $5 million. The group should know by the fall whether they’ve received it, she said.

Tanabe said leaders already have big plans for the $5 million they’ve already received from the state, using it as a 50% match to boost donors’ contributions toward naming rights at the museum.

“It has been incredibly rewarding,” Tanabe said. “There's a great energy with this project. I think that was the other thing that drew me to it.”