Operations within Grand Forks' Mosquito Control Program underway heading into the summer season

Todd Hanson, the manager of the program, said trap count numbers are average for this time of year.

In this Herald File photo, brothers Gavin, left, and Torrey Westereng operate one of Grand Forks' Mosquito Control UTV's to apply larvicide to control mosquitoes around the city in early July 2022.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Today at 1:00 PM

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks Mosquito Control Program is in its third week of operations and heading into the summer months.

Crews in the active mosquito surveillance division of the program are collecting mosquitoes for identification, using traps set up throughout the city. In addition to determining the mosquito population, surveillance activity also recommends necessary action to reduce mosquito-borne disease in the community.

The trap count throughout last week did not surpass nine. There are 15 traps set up around the city, but additional traps are being placed to monitor West Nile virus.

Todd Hanson, the manager of the program, said the trap count numbers are average for this time of year.

“I think it’s pretty close to average. Each year can be different, but usually starting out now things are drying up,” Hanson said. “I’m kind of expecting to see the counts low for a little while. There’s some pockets of mosquitoes out there where they might be a nuisance in some areas. (In) those we recommend (to) just apply mosquito repellent that has DEET.”

Hanson said weather plays a big role in the mosquito population.

“The more rain we have, the more mosquitoes we’re going to have,” he said. “So if we have 5 inches of rain come in early June, we would expect a couple weeks after that – because it takes a couple weeks for them to go through the larvae and pupa stage – then we would see a larger increase in the population. But it depends on when we get the rain”

Monday, a little more than a half-inch of rain fell on Greater Grand Forks.

The Mosquito Control Program, a division of Grand Forks Public Health, has been in place since 1995. The program utilizes various operations to monitor and maintain the overall number of mosquitoes in the area.

Going into the summer season, Hanson said there are close to 40 day and night crew workers on staff.

In addition to active mosquito surveillance, other operations include larviciding, an action taken to destroy larvae in stagnant water. Larviciding is a main component of the Mosquito Control Program. Crews in the larviciding division have been out treating and inspecting mosquito habitat.

The adult mosquito control portion of the program is when crews complete citywide sprays, also known as fogging. The pesticides used for fogging are registered by the EPA for use in residential, municipal and recreational areas and are applied using ultra-low-volume sprayers from the ground.

The trap counts detected so far haven’t triggered the need for a citywide spray. That generally happens when trap counts reach 35 mosquitoes per day, Hanson said.

“However, if we see that number increasing and we’re coming into a weekend, we would take action to reduce that population before the weekend,” he said.

Detection of the West Nile virus is a top priority. The most common type of mosquito found in the Grand Forks region is the culex tarsalis, the most common species for spreading the virus.

Hanson said West Nile is usually identified in July.

“I think we have identified it as early as late June, but otherwise it’s usually later in July that we start seeing it,” he said. “And the culex tarsalis mosquito, that species, we don’t start seeing a larger population of them really until late June getting into July.”

To prevent contracting West Nile, the Mosquito Control Program suggests using insect repellent containing DEET, and wearing long sleeves and pants when outside, especially at dusk and dawn. Other prevention tips include ensuring windows and doors have good screens to keep out mosquitoes, and eliminating mosquito breeding sites, such as standing water in flower pots, buckets and barrels.

Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
