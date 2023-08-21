Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 21

News Local

One of two suspects arrested for Grand Forks burglary

Michael Anthony Joseph Landvik was arrested on Friday night, Aug. 18.

handcuffs-investigation.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:05 PM

GRAND FORKS — One of two Grand Forks men charged in a July armed burglary was arrested on Friday night, Aug. 18.

Michael Anthony Joseph Landvik, 25, is charged with Class B felony accomplice to armed robbery and Class B felony night burglary, which each have a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He's also charged with four Class C felonies: accomplice to terrorizing, interference with 911 call, felonious restraints and theft between $1,000 and $10,000.

The alleged crime took place around midnight on July 7, at a residence on the north end of Grand Forks. According to an affidavit in the case, two men entered a home and held two residents at gunpoint.

Law enforcement were able to identify Landvik as one intruder and David Alexander Whitlow Jr. as the other, the affidavit said.

Charges were filed on Aug. 2, and warrants for both men were issued the next day. Whitlow — the accused armed burglar — had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, although court documents show he has hired a lawyer.

Landvik made his initial court appearance via Zoom. During the hearing, his bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety. Conditions of his release include surrendering his firearms and prohibiting weapon possession.

Landvik's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
Get Local

