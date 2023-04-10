One injured in Grand Forks bicycle-vehicle crash

GRAND FORKS — A vehicle collided with a bicycle in Grand Forks at 4:34 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Eighth Avenue South and Cherry Street.

The GFPD's initial investigation shows a 1986 Dodge pickup was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue South when it collided with a bicycle that had been traveling westbound.

"The bicyclist was treated on scene by first-responders and eventually transported to Altru Hospital for further evaluation," the release said.

The driver of the pickup remained on scene until he was eventually released. No citations have been issued.

Assisting the GFPD were the Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru paramedics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GFPD at (701) 787-8000. Tips can also be submitted on the GFPD Facebook page, website or the Tip411 app.