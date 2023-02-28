99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
One injured in American Crystal Sugar fire

The injured person was transported by ambulance to the emergency room.

The American Crystal Sugar factory operates in East Grand Forks. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Sav Kelly
February 28, 2023 08:47 AM

EAST GRAND FORKS — One employee was injured in an American Crystal Sugar fire Monday evening, Feb. 27.

According to a press release from the East Grand Forks Fire Department, emergency personnel were dispatched around 5:10 p.m. Monday for a pulp dryer fire.

The fire extended from the pulp dryer to a bag house, and fire crews advanced hand lines to the fire. When the equipment was cooled down, the hatch doors were opened and any remaining flames were extinguished.

One American Crystal Sugar employee was transported to the emergency room by ambulance.

The fire department was on scene for about three-and-a-half hours, the release said. There were 21 personnel on scene. The East Grand Forks Police Department and Altru ambulance assisted.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
