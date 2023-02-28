One injured in American Crystal Sugar fire

EAST GRAND FORKS — One employee was injured in an American Crystal Sugar fire Monday evening, Feb. 27.

According to a press release from the East Grand Forks Fire Department, emergency personnel were dispatched around 5:10 p.m. Monday for a pulp dryer fire.

The fire extended from the pulp dryer to a bag house, and fire crews advanced hand lines to the fire. When the equipment was cooled down, the hatch doors were opened and any remaining flames were extinguished.

One American Crystal Sugar employee was transported to the emergency room by ambulance.

The fire department was on scene for about three-and-a-half hours, the release said. There were 21 personnel on scene. The East Grand Forks Police Department and Altru ambulance assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT