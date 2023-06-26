One DUI arrest made during Grand Forks sobriety checkpoint

GRAND FORKS — One driver was arrested for a DUI during the North Dakota Highway Patrol's sobriety checkpoint in Grand Forks on Friday, June 23 .

The checkpoint, which took place from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., was at U.S. Highway 81B (North Washington Street), north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 (Gateway Drive), according to a press release from the NDHP.

There were 91 vehicles that traveled southbound through the checkpoint. Five of them were screened for impairment and other violations. One person was arrested for driving under the influence. Three citations were issued: two for open containers and one for driving the wrong way.

During the NDHP's saturation patrols on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, three additional people were arrested for driving under the influence, according to NDHP Sgt. Wade Kadrmas.