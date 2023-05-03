Northwood man injured in 2021 crash says ‘no doubt my helmet saved my life'

GRAND FORKS — John Boury, Northwood resident and recipient of the Saved by the Helmet award, is certain his helmet saved him on July 12, 2021, when a pickup struck his trike motorcycle.

Boury had been riding his trike to work when he saw a pickup approaching a stop sign. In Hi-Vis gear, Boury believed the driver saw him and was slowing down.

Instead, the pickup failed to stop and struck Boury.

“I have no doubt my helmet saved my life. It protected my head and my brain. The doctors can do amazing things putting you back together, but you have to survive that crash. I'm sure I wouldn’t have without the helmet," Boury said in a video Vision Zero made about the crash.

When Boury's wife, Deb, saw the pickup that hit her husband, she couldn't believe he'd survived.

“I knew it was bad when I saw that the front tire and wheel had snapped and were underneath the pickup truck,” Sgt. Chris Schaefer said in the video. “... For that to break, that tells you that there's some impact.”

Schaefer, on behalf of the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Vision Zero, presented the award to Boury on Tuesday, May 2.

“The North Dakota Highway Patrol and North Dakota Safety Council have completed a thorough review of the traffic crash in which you were involved. We, along with the investigating officer, commend your excellent example on the importance of wearing a helmet,” Schaefer said.

Along with the Saved by the Helmet award, Boury also received a NDHP coin.

“This is an award I never wanted to win, but I'm glad to be here to accept it,” Boury said.

During the ceremony, Schaefer reintroduced Boury to a few individuals who were at the scene of the crash, including Senior Master Sgt. Jason Newborg from the Grand Forks Air Force.

Newborg had been on his way to work when he came upon the crash scene. He stayed by Boury’s side until emergency personnel arrived, making conversation with him so he’d stay awake.

“That was like one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen,” Newborg said. “... I prayed for you.”

Boury remembered little from that day. Retired from the Air Force, he was surprised to learn a fellow member was the first person to find him after the crash.

“We’ve got to be here for one another,” Newborg said.

Also at the ceremony were Cordilayne Meyers and Jake Lanes, members of Emerado Fire and Rescue who rendered aid to Boury.

Meyers had set Boury's splints before he was transported to the hospital.

“Who would have known you would’ve picked up the pieces?” Boury said.

“That’s what we’re here for,” Meyer said.

After the crash, Boury was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. He had multiple broken bones and was bleeding internally.

Boury was life-flighted to Fargo but, due to trauma, was life-flighted a second time, to Minneapolis. Due to the severity of his injuries, Boury was in the hospital for a few months.

At the end of the Vision Zero video, Boury reminded motorcyclists that crashes can happen "in the blink of an eye."

“I cannot stress enough how much I urge everyone to wear a helmet,” Boury said in the video. "I wouldn't be here."