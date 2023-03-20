99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

North Dakota Senate kills House foreign land ownership bill due to its similarities with another plan

Sen. Todd Beard, R-Williston, said the reason behind the “do not pass” recommendation is because the bill is similar to Senate Bill 2371

North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck. Forum file photo
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 3:44 PM

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Senate on Monday voted 45-2 to not pass House Bill 1503 , which seeks to prohibit foreign ownership of real property in the state.

Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard testimony on the bill during a hearing last week . At that hearing the bill received a 5-0, with one absent, “do not pass" recommendation from committee members.

Sen. Todd Beard, R-Williston, said the reason behind the “do not pass” recommendation is because the bill is similar to Senate Bill 2371 , which the Senate passed and has since been introduced to the House.

House Bill 1503 — which passed out of the House with a 930-0 vote — focuses on an individual defined as a “covered person” who would be buying land. Within House Bill 1503, a “covered person” is defined as someone who owns or controls any real estate, commercial assets or operates a business within the state that is owned by, controlled by or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary or an individual acting on behalf of or in conjunction with a foreign adversary.

Senate Bill 2371 focuses on foreign adversaries and would prohibit county commissions and city councils from establishing development agreements with entities deemed “foreign adversaries” of the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In discussion and testimony in (House Bill) 1503, it was discussed that (Senate Bill) 2371 in the House side is currently being looked at and they’re working on amendments that very much will take 1503 and insert much of this into 2371,” Beard said . “... It’s not that we didn’t support the bill — it had great support in the House side. but because of the amendment process, this bill will probably no longer be needed.”

Both proposals come in the wake of the now-abandoned Fufeng corn mill project in Grand Forks. After a year of discussing the project and working to move it forward, the City Council voted against continuing with the project after the Air Force declared it a threat to national security, due to its Chinese ownership and proximity to Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The Department of the U.S. Air Force made its declaration in January.

Another bill related to foreign entities acquiring or investing in land in North Dakota, House Bill 1135 , is still making its way through the Senate. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard testimony on the bill during their March 17 hearing.

READ MORE NORTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE NEWS

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
What To Read Next
032123 ABLEgames3.jpg
Local
NFL center Connor McGovern visits Grand Forks South Middle School for 'Able in School' pilot event
March 20, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks Public Schools to hold community meetings about upcoming referendum
March 20, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
03xx23 EGFpublicWorks.jpg
Local
Cities of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks facing staffing challenges in public works, public safety departments
March 20, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
El Way child care Grand Forks.jpg
Business
New 68-spot child care center to open in Grand Forks
March 19, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
DSC_0347.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House approves protections for out-of-state abortion restrictions
March 20, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
Minnesota
TikTok puts eyes on Minn. Legislature as social media bills pile up
March 20, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News