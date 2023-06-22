North Dakota Highway Patrol hopes to educate drivers through Grand Forks sobriety checkpoint

GRAND FORKS — The North Dakota Highway Patrol recently announced it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint and saturated patrol in the Grand Forks area on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24.

For years, the NDHP has conducted sobriety checkpoints with the hope of preventing impaired driving while also educating people about its risks.

“We’re not out there to catch anybody,” Sgt. Matthew Johnson said. “If we catch people, that’s the way it is — we can’t help that. But we want to try to help folks make as good a decision as possible.”

Through June 12, there have been 38 crash fatalities in North Dakota this year. Six deaths were alcohol-related (15.8%), according to Vision Zero.

“Crashes resulting from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are preventable and present an unnecessary risk to others,” Sgt. Christopher A. Schaefer said in a press release.

The NDHP determines sobriety checkpoint locations based on local events and data regarding traffic volume and impaired drivers. Signage is posted that warns drivers there’s a sobriety checkpoint ahead. There may also be signs directing traffic through the checkpoint. Drivers speak to an officer, who explains what the NDHP is doing and why.

“It's mostly to help educate drivers to make smart decisions,” Johnson said.

If an officer smells alcohol, or otherwise suspects the driver might be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the vehicle will be pulled over.

“We’ll have an officer screen them through field sobriety tests, and then if they pass through the field sobriety tests, they’re on their way,” Johnson said. “If they show signs of impairment … that raises probable cause, that officer will go through the DUI process.”