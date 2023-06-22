Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

North Dakota Highway Patrol hopes to educate drivers through Grand Forks sobriety checkpoint

For years, the NDHP has conducted sobriety checkpoints with the hope of preventing impaired driving while also educating people about its risks.

North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:38 PM

GRAND FORKS — The North Dakota Highway Patrol recently announced it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint and saturated patrol in the Grand Forks area on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24.

For years, the NDHP has conducted sobriety checkpoints with the hope of preventing impaired driving while also educating people about its risks.

“We’re not out there to catch anybody,” Sgt. Matthew Johnson said. “If we catch people, that’s the way it is — we can’t help that. But we want to try to help folks make as good a decision as possible.”

Through June 12, there have been 38 crash fatalities in North Dakota this year. Six deaths were alcohol-related (15.8%), according to Vision Zero.

“Crashes resulting from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are preventable and present an unnecessary risk to others,” Sgt. Christopher A. Schaefer said in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDHP determines sobriety checkpoint locations based on local events and data regarding traffic volume and impaired drivers. Signage is posted that warns drivers there’s a sobriety checkpoint ahead. There may also be signs directing traffic through the checkpoint. Drivers speak to an officer, who explains what the NDHP is doing and why.

“It's mostly to help educate drivers to make smart decisions,” Johnson said.

If an officer smells alcohol, or otherwise suspects the driver might be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the vehicle will be pulled over.

“We’ll have an officer screen them through field sobriety tests, and then if they pass through the field sobriety tests, they’re on their way,” Johnson said. “If they show signs of impairment … that raises probable cause, that officer will go through the DUI process.”

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
simonich.jpg
Sports
Move to 3-day tourney has Red River Amateur attracting better players
June 22, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
Amtrak Grand Forks June 2023.jpg
Local
Grand Forks sees highest Amtrak ridership numbers in three years
June 22, 2023 06:52 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Crash Report FSA
North Dakota
UTV driver dies after getting struck by pickup in western North Dakota
June 21, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Aaron Ness (55) in Calgary
UND Hockey
UND's Shane Gersich, Roseau's Aaron Ness and Minot's Mason Morelli win Calder Cup
June 22, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Amtrak Grand Forks June 2023.jpg
Local
Grand Forks sees highest Amtrak ridership numbers in three years
June 22, 2023 06:52 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Dogs at play
Minnesota
Minnesota urges dog owners to vaccinate pets against canine influenza
June 22, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
news brief
North Dakota
Pilot seriously injured when plane crashes in north-central North Dakota
June 22, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff