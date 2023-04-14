None injured in electric fire on South 12th Street near Scooter's

GRAND FORKS — A transformer on a distribution line along South 12th Street, behind Scooter’s Coffee on South Washington Street, caught fire around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, April 14. The fire caused an explosion, followed by a number of power outages in Grand Forks.

The fire couldn’t be extinguished immediately because the pole was still energized.

“We’re here just to kind of make sure people stay out of the area … until they can get this into a position where it’s going to be safer again,” said Nick Francis, acting battalion chief at the Grand Forks Fire Department, at the scene.

According to Kevin Coss, senior media relations representative at Xcel Energy, approximately 1,600 customers experienced power outages. Most of the outages began shortly before 11 a.m. and lasted 15 minutes.

“Crews are working to safely replace the transformer and restore power to the final 11 customers who are still without power. We expect to finish this work by mid-afternoon,” Coss wrote in a message to the Herald.

Francis said it would likely take a while for Xcel Energy to replace the pole, because its base is in concrete.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but there were no injuries or additional damage reported.

Xcel Energy, the fire department and local law enforcement responded to the incident.