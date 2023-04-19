None injured after transformer fire near ICON Sports Center

GRAND FORKS — No one was injured in a fire near ICON Sports Center fire late Thursday afternoon, April 19.

According to Chuck Marcott, battalion chief at the Grand Forks Fire Department, a vehicle struck a pad-mounted transformer, which then caught fire.

“Xcel Energy came and disconnected electrical power to it, and then we were able to put the fire out,” Marcott said.

On scene, the driver of the vehicle was seen by Altru, but did not need to be transported to the hospital.

“Everybody is fine,” Marcott said.

The fire department was dispatched to the facility, located at 1060 47th Ave. S., around 3:40 p.m., according to a news release.

While there was no fire damage to the facility, the incident shut off power to the building, the release said.

In a Facebook post, the Grand Forks Parks District said the building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The facility will be closed for the rest of the day and Thursday, April 20.

The GFFD responded with three engines, and one command vehicle with 10 personnel. GFFD was assisted by the Grand Forks Police Department, Altru Ambulance, Xcel Energy, Grand Forks Public Works and Grand Forks Park District personnel.