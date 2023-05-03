No serious injuries in vehicle, hotel fire

GRAND FORKS — There were no severe injuries in a fire Tuesday evening, May 2.

The Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched around 5:35 p.m. to a vehicle fire close to a building at Knights Inn and Suites on 1211 N 47th St. On scene, it was confirmed that the building was also on fire.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and the hotel's vinyl siding was also on fire. The fire was extinguished, but the vehicle was a total loss, the press release said.

Damage to Knights Inn and Suites, though, was limited to its exterior, and the hotel was able to resume operation.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, which were assessed by Altru paramedics on scene.

The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by smoking materials, the release said.

The GFFD reminds the public to properly extinguish and dispose of smoking materials.

The GFFD responded to the fire with a total of 14 personnel in four engines, one truck and one command vehicle. Assisting on scene were the Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance.