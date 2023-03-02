No one injured in Grand Forks appliance fire

GRAND FORKS — There were no injuries in a fire Wednesday evening, March 1, in Grand Forks.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks Fire Department, a fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. The fire crew was dispatched to 2550 27th Avenue North, where they found a pile of crushed and bailed appliances on fire.

Assisted by Residual Materials representatives, the crew separated the pile and extinguished the fire.

The fire was determined to be unintentional, and there were no injuries to the public or emergency personnel, the release said.

The fire department responded with three engines and one command vehicle. There were 11 staff on scene, who were assisted by the Grand Forks Police Department, Altru Ambulance and Residual Materials representatives.

